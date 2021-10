However, the following tape documents a bunch of wannabe soldiers who end up in quite the predicament when they lose control of their weapon of mass destruction. The new movie is being spearheaded by David Bruckner, who directed the “Amateur Night” segment of the first V/H/S which featured the breakout performance of Hannah Fierman as a succubus. Bruckner, whose feature The Night House was picked up by Searchlight Pictures out of Sundance for theatrical release, is also currently in production on Spyglass Media’s Hellraiser reimagining for Hulu. We’ve been a huge fan of Bruckner since he co-directed The Signal and also absolutely love his Netflix creature feature The Ritual.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO