Blue Devils leave Afton with undefeated season intact, will next face Cloudland’s Highlanders

It wasn’t nearly as easy as it’d appeared it would be for much of the night, but the Unicoi County football team exited Afton on Friday with its undefeated record intact. Nehemiah Edwards rushed 20 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the Blue Devils a 20-0 lead in the third quarter, and they held on for a 20-12 defeat of Chuckey-Doak that moved them a win away from a Region 1-AAA title.