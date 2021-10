The number of Americans who believe it will take more than a year to return to normal life after the coronavirus pandemic has tripled since the summer, a new poll found. About 30% of U.S. adults think it will take more than a year to return to normal life, which has more than tripled since it stood at 9% in June, prior to the delta variant surge, an Axios-Ipsos survey published Tuesday found. Additionally, nearly 25% think normal life will resume within the next six months to a year. Still, 22% say they have already returned to normal life, while 10% believe they never will.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 HOURS AGO