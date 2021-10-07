CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The 30 Long-Sleeve Dresses You'll Want to Wear on Repeat This Fall

By Yusra Siddiqui
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All summer, we've seen the fashion set style all sorts of dresses, from T-shirt styles to your favorite airy tank options. Although the colder weather offers more layering options, it's still easiest to opt for a good ol' long-sleeve dress. All you really need is a pair of tall boots, and you're good to go for any occasion this season. There are plenty of options on the market, whether you like a maxi to stay ultra-warm or if you're willing to brave the cold and opt for a shorter hemline.

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Flat Shoes Are Back! Here Are 5 Styles We’re Wearing This Autumn

For some, the high heel is a tool of the patriarchy and a symbol of hypersexualisation. For others, it is simply a shoe that becomes uncomfortable five minutes into wearing it. Controversial reputation aside though, most fashion lovers can agree that the high heel is a feat of engineering. Coming in every colour, shape and style imaginable, heels are often regarded as the most imaginative footwear out there.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Finds the Perfect Fall Wedding Dress in an Off-the-Shoulder Floral Gown

Eva Longoria discovered the perfect dress to wear for a fall wedding this week. Attending the nuptials of a close friend, the actress went glam for the occasion in a gown from Monique Lhuillier. As seen on Instagram, the dress featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette with sheer puff sleeves and an airy floral print; similar designs from the brand retail for upwards of $6,000 at Saks. Puffed sleeves are one of this year’s must-have trends. Utilized in both dresses and shirts, the exaggerated silhouette allows for a retro-chic touch in an ode to the ’80s; major stars including Lady Gaga, Kate Upton, Zendaya...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BHG

How to Build a Hygge Wardrobe You Can Wear All Year Long

Fall is upon us, and temperatures are getting cooler, which means we're about to spend more time indoors than we already do. How do we make this something to look forward to? We invite hygge—a Danish word that loosely means warmth, comfort, and simplicity—into our lives with intentionality. One tangible way is through what we wear, which has been proven time and again to influence our mental state. Below, we're rounding up seven wardrobe staples that will bring the beautifully satisfying feeling of hygge into your life this season, and the rest of the year, too.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacquemus
theeverygirl.com

6 Easy Fall Outfits You Can Wear All Season Long

While “less is more” is generally the notion when it comes to just about everything in life, those of us who are partial to the fashion world can fall deep into a mentality that leans a little more toward “more is more.” And when it comes to fall outfits, this couldn’t be more true.
APPAREL
thecut.com

So You Want to Dress Like a Squid Game Player?

Netflix’s recent series sensation Squid Game is a Korean thriller. But one thing that stood out beyond the savage nature of the episodes was the uniforms of both the Squid Game players and the masked-men soldiers. The players wore green tracksuits labeled with their number and white stripes, and soldiers wore red jumpsuits. As gory as the show may have been, there was nothing brutal about the uniforms; in fact, tracksuits have always been a cute and leisurely option for an outfit.
TV & VIDEOS
whowhatwear

25 Jeans, Sweaters, Boots, and Coats You Won't Regret Ordering From Shopbop

Shopbop's sale section is a thing of beauty, but it's not often that it has sitewide sales. Just a few times a year, in fact. Well, the good news is that one of those times is now, and it's the perfect opportunity to freshen up your fall wardrobe. Now through October 14, Shopbop is offering 15% off orders of $200, 20% off $500, and 25% off $800. Translation: Stocking up or springing for that pricier item you've been contemplating is recommended.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm a Fashion Editor—Here Are the 10 Minimalist Clothing Brands I Always Wear

When I'm getting dressed, I tend to gravitate to clean lines and modern tailoring—aka minimalist clothing. While I don't always dress in minimal pieces, they definitely make up a big part of my closet. That being said, I always have my eye out for cool minimalist clothing brands to add to my wardrobe and have a short list of favorites that are standing out to me right now.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxi Dress#Party Dress#Mini Dress#Sweater Dresses#H M#Reformation#Ganni Printed Mesh Dress
Us Weekly

19 Fall Tops and Dresses to Wear in 60 Degree Weather — Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Can we all admit that the weather has been weird and unpredictable lately? It’s pretty much a given at the start of a new season. Some days, it still feels like summer, and others have that crisp fall feel that we wait all year for. Eventually, the temps will even out and we’ll be cruising in the low-to-mid 60s — which is why we need the right fashion pieces that feel comfortable and cozy!
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

25 Long-Sleeve Wedding-Guest Dresses for Any Kind of Ceremony

If you’re finding yourself less than enthusiastic to sport pin-thin shoulder straps or halter neck silhouettes, it’s time to consider long-sleeve wedding-guest dresses. Not only will the covered-up style protect your arms from fall’s brisk winds, the additional fabric can mean an extra place for ritzy sequins or glitzy embroideries—you’re celebrating, after all!
APPAREL
Us Weekly

This Floral Puff-Sleeve Dress Nails Transitional Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Each season of the year warrants its own specific wardrobe, but we love versatile pieces that will work regardless of what the weather app says! This is especially true when it comes to dresses — if you find one that’s easy to adjust, you can discover ways to wear a frock practically 365 days of the year.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Emily Henderson

My Favorite Fall Lightweight Rain Coats, Comfortable Rain Boots, And Water-Resistant Running Shoes That You’ll Actually Enjoy Wearing In the Mud

I was highly unprepared, fooled by the 2 weeks of hot sun after landing in Portland. But as I looked at my weather app (HA CORRECTION AS MY IMPASSIONED METEOROLOGIST HUSBAND ANNOUNCED THE IMPENDING DOOM/RAIN like it was a 5-day countdown) it was time to shop and get prepared for the life unknown in the mud. My goal isn’t to look cool, it is to enjoy being outside with our kids (and dogs) for extended periods of time, and the only way I’m going to do that is to be comfortable. And remember it’s not summer (so I need to be able to layer) and yet it’s not cold yet – no parkas or sherpa coats. What we need are comfortable, movable, lightweight, layerable, weather-resistant clothes and shoes to play in the mud like the real moms we are.
APPAREL
SPY

11 Best Casual Shirts for Men You’ll Want to Wear All Fall

The transition of seasons, the drop in temperature, and the faint sounds of jingle bells in the distance are all indicators that now is probably a great time as ever to give your current shirt collection a refresh. Don’t worry; we are not talking about all your shirts, just ones you have been living in, on rotation for the last two years. Casual shirts, or basics, as they’re often called, are essential for every man, no matter what your age or where you work, because just like the name alludes, you can literally wear and layer it with everything. However, there...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

This Long-Sleeve Top Is the Perfect Way to Do Cutouts for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. the cutout look all over the place this summer — from street style snaps to red carpet ensembles! They’re the ultimate way to add subtle sultriness to any outfit, whether you’re rocking a top, a dress or even a skirt. Now that the fall season is officially underway, we don’t want to ditch cutouts until it gets warm again!
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

20 Maternity Dresses to Consider Wearing This Fall, Courtesy of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and More Expectant Celebs

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Yes, you could spend the rest of your term in sweats and leggings, but a few cute maternity dresses could easily make your pregnancy that much better. Whether it’s a cozy knit or a silky wrap dress, these one-and-done pieces make getting dressed easy.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

Baggy Jeans Are Back, Baby: Peep the 13 Best-Looking Pairs To Wear Now

Cancel culture can get pretty ridiculous, but this time, Gen-Z finally got it right: skinny jeans are out. Trends come and go like the wind and skinny jeans have been blowing away for years now. For real, skinny jeans are totally uncomfortable. They’re wedgie-inducing and way too easy-to-tear. Not to mention, they look tremendously unflattering on most people. Like, just watch Matt James’ recent season of The Bachelor and take a long, hard look at the dude’s legs. They just look so . . . awkward covered in skinny jeans. He’s a good-looking guy, don’t get us wrong, but man, his style...
APPAREL
A Cup of Jo

Three Ways to Style Boots With Pants

For the past few years, since we started wearing and raving about Nisolo boots, we’ve gotten 872,435,682 comments asking how to style them with jeans. “How do we wear boots without exposing bare ankles?” a reader named G.N. recently asked. “I hope to wear them all winter but can’t figure out how.” So! We turned to stylist Kendra Smoot, who shared three ideas…
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

A Wedding Dress You Can Wear Again? That Was Nadia Manjarrez’s Goal

For many people, the search for wedding day outfits doesn’t stop with just a bridal dress. You might want a fun reception outfit or a post-wedding day ensemble, if you’re continuing the festivities. That is to say, a bride needs options surrounding her big day. This is where Nadia Manjarrez comes in. The designer just debuted her namesake label Nadia Manjarrez Studio Bridal’s Fall 2022 collection, and the crux of her ethos is that a wedding day look should seamlessly transition the bride from a ceremony to reception.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elite Daily

You Can Wear This Emma Chamberlain Halloween Costume All Year Long

Emma Chamberlain’s first Met Gala was one for the books. The YouTube superstar proved that Gen Z can show up with some serious style, and her dress ended up being one of the standout looks of the night. Chamberlain’s head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look secured her a spot on a number of best-dressed lists, and if you felt some envy over her flawless look, don’t worry — it’s totally possible to recreate at home. Here’s how to wear Emma Chamberlain's 2021 Met Gala look for Halloween.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy