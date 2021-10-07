The 30 Long-Sleeve Dresses You'll Want to Wear on Repeat This Fall

I was highly unprepared, fooled by the 2 weeks of hot sun after landing in Portland. But as I looked at my weather app (HA CORRECTION AS MY IMPASSIONED METEOROLOGIST HUSBAND ANNOUNCED THE IMPENDING DOOM/RAIN like it was a 5-day countdown) it was time to shop and get prepared for the life unknown in the mud. My goal isn’t to look cool, it is to enjoy being outside with our kids (and dogs) for extended periods of time, and the only way I’m going to do that is to be comfortable. And remember it’s not summer (so I need to be able to layer) and yet it’s not cold yet – no parkas or sherpa coats. What we need are comfortable, movable, lightweight, layerable, weather-resistant clothes and shoes to play in the mud like the real moms we are.

APPAREL ・ 11 DAYS AGO