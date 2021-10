Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market kicks off Monday in virtual format for the second year. But that COVID-enforced constraint may not be an impediment. Market stalls operated on behalf of sales companies are virtual, and many Korean sellers will stay in place in Seoul, rather than making the trip to Busan. But the E-IP Pitching segment will be held live and on site. The four-day ACFM will also include keynote presentations and conversations from “Old Boy” director Park Chan-wook and industry executives from companies including Walt Disney, China’s iQiyi, and Korea’s TVing and Korea Telecom. In its first virtual year, the market...

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO