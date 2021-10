PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of Groveland Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO