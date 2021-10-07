CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Failure to share Covid vaccines equally is 'immoral and stupid', says UN chief

By Anne Gulland,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of the United Nations has called for an additional $8 billion to ensure that 40 per cent of the world is vaccinated by the end of the year. Speaking at the launch of a World Health Organization plan that sets out how to vaccinate 70 per cent of the global population by the middle of 2022, UN Secretary general Antonio Guterres said if the virus is allowed to spread "like wildfire" in the world's poorest nations new variants will emerge.

