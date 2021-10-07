Failure to share Covid vaccines equally is 'immoral and stupid', says UN chief

With more than 50% of all COVID-19 vaccines produced so far being purchased by a small group of high-income countries (HICs), many of the world’s poorest countries with developing economies will have less than a fifth of their population vaccinated by the end of 2021. An International Chamber of Commerce study determined that the unequal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines will cost between $1.8 trillion and $3.8 trillion globally, while vaccinating the most vulnerable fifth of the world’s population, covering health care workers and the elderly, would cost less than $40 billion.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 HOURS AGO