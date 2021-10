The Indiana 4-H and Future Farmers of America soils evaluation is now underway. The season starts in August and runs through October with various advancing playoff-like contests. North Miami attended the Tippecanoe Valley and Eastbrook invitationals, taking home first in the senior and rookie team division in both contests. In the Tippecanoe Valley contest, Nate Wildermuth, Calie France, and Jack Ammerman placed in the top five individuals of the rookie division, and Alaina Weaver, Connor Ammerman, and Audrey Piel were in the top five individuals of the senior division. At the Eastbrook contest, Nate Wildermuth, Calie France, Avery Piel, and Jack Ammerman took the top four individual spots in the rookie division, and Audrey Piel, Kacie Deardorff, and Calvin Wildermuth all secured top spots in the senior division.

