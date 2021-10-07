Bloomingdale School of Music Returns to Beloved Brownstone!
You know that sudden burst of happiness you feel when your favorite song comes on? Bloomingdale School of Music will teach you how to create that joy for yourself!. After a long pause from most face-to-face communication due to the pandemic, Bloomingdale School of Music (BSM) has returned to its cherished brownstone with a brand-new slate of in-person classes for all age groups and skill levels (with all health and safety protocols in place).ilovetheupperwestside.com
