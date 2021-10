BOZEMAN — Was it the biggest upset of the season thus far?. The players and coaches at Valley Christian would no doubt disagree, but the Eagles (3-2) raised eyebrows Saturday night by rallying past third-ranked and previously unbeaten Hot Springs 40-36 in a 6-Man game. Upon further review, perhaps the result wasn’t a surprise given that Valley Christian was finally healthy, but by scoring a touchdown in the final two minutes the Eagles created the biggest shakeup among the five classes last week.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO