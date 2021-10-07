CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

William F. Paluck

By Name
unioncountydailydigital.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam F. Paluck age 79 of Plain City passed away Wednesday morning October 6, 2021 after a brief and courageous battle with lung cancer at The Grand of Dublin. Born December 2, 1941 in Easton, Maryland. Bill was US Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam Conflict (1962-1966) and stationed as an AIC at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Bill retired as an HVAC Tech after 37 years of service with ABB. He was a member of Plain City VFW Darby Post # 3268, Amvets and past member of the Plain City Village Council and Plain City Lion Club. Preceded in death by his parents: William W. & Agnes D. (Zelanay) Paluck and sister: Joyce Price. Survived by his loving children: William Jay (Dena) Paluck, Angela (Joe) Bennett; grandchildren: Katie Paluck, Laura Paluck, Jackson Bennett and Wyatt Bennett; nieces and nephews: Cindy & Brad Stoker, Bill & Marilyn Russell, Terri & Dean Vieira, James & Nancy Price, David Price; many great-nieces and nephews. Bill’s Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.

www.unioncountydailydigital.com

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

Will Victoria and Ashland get married?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the Italian wedding begins like every other ceremony — happy. However, Y&R fans know a happy wedding doesn’t make for good television. Once again, the hit CBS daytime drama spends another week focusing on whether Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland (Richard Burgi) will...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hungry Horse News

Jessica F. Mack Lesker

Jessica was born Dec. 15, 1979 and left this world Sept. 9, 2021. She loved crafting, baking, then recently started gardening, and canning. Her favorite thing of all though was being with her family. Even in death she continued to help people by being an organ donor. In 1998 she...
OBITUARIES
Garden City News

Michael F. Fennessy, Sr.

Michael Francis Fennessy, Sr. Born in Coolisheal, County Waterford, Ireland, of Garden City,NY and Ocala, Florida. Died peacefully of natural causes at the age of 92 amongst family. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (Mallon) of 58 years. Father of 10 children – Cathleen Whelan (Shawn),. Michael Jr. (Martha), James (dec.)...
GARDEN CITY, NY
wwisradio.com

James F. Kubina

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Fireman’s Park, Tomah starting at 12:00 Noon. Online condolences can be offered to the family by visiting http://www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
TOMAH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Maryland State
CBS Boston

Dick Hoyt’s Grandson Troy Finishes First Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — Troy Hoyt, the grandson of legendary Boston Marathon runner Dick Hoyt, completed his first Boston Marathon on Monday. His grandfather, Dick, pushed his son Rick during the event for decades. Dick passed away last March at the age of 80. Troy finished with a time of 3:57:06. He told WBZ-TV the experience surpassed his expectations. “It was what I expected and more. It was great. It was a lot of support from friends, family, and even people I didn’t even know. They were screaming, ‘Team Hoyt,'” Troy said. Russ Hoyt, Troy’s father and one of Dick’s sons, greeted Troy after he...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy