William F. Paluck age 79 of Plain City passed away Wednesday morning October 6, 2021 after a brief and courageous battle with lung cancer at The Grand of Dublin. Born December 2, 1941 in Easton, Maryland. Bill was US Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam Conflict (1962-1966) and stationed as an AIC at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Bill retired as an HVAC Tech after 37 years of service with ABB. He was a member of Plain City VFW Darby Post # 3268, Amvets and past member of the Plain City Village Council and Plain City Lion Club. Preceded in death by his parents: William W. & Agnes D. (Zelanay) Paluck and sister: Joyce Price. Survived by his loving children: William Jay (Dena) Paluck, Angela (Joe) Bennett; grandchildren: Katie Paluck, Laura Paluck, Jackson Bennett and Wyatt Bennett; nieces and nephews: Cindy & Brad Stoker, Bill & Marilyn Russell, Terri & Dean Vieira, James & Nancy Price, David Price; many great-nieces and nephews. Bill’s Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.