Hilltop Coffee Quest

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Hilltop Campus village is having a Coffee Quest involving four coffee shops in the Hilltop! Main Street Coffee, Donuts and More, Iron and Grain on Main, and The Brewed Book are the four coffee shops needed to visit before October 15 and receive a complimentary Quest Mug by scanning the QR code or asking for a Quest Sticker at the locations. Supporting all four businesses will allow Quad Citians to enter to win $100 worth of coffee gifts cards as well as the free mug.