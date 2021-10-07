Gayle Lyman Sewell
Gayle Lyman Sewell, 80, of Ammon, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Ammon 11th Ward, 1100 S. Tiebreaker with Bishop Jeff Bennett. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
