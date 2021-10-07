Mistee & Trapper Jacobson

On October 3, 2021, a beautiful autumn day at Fall Creek, Mistee Dawn Jacobson, 38, and Trapper Daniel Jacobson, 37, passed away. Trapper and Mistee were inseparable. They were married on June 16, 2018, but began dating years before that. Trapper inherited an instant family the minute he met Mistee and her two children Orion and Mercee, who were age three and one at the time. He loved them with all of his heart and became “Trappy” to both of them. Trapper’s family will tell you that Mistee and the kids completed him and filled a hole that even he didn’t know was empty until they met. Mistee relied on his strength, his sense of humor and his ability to do anything he put his mind to; he was her rock and she would have followed him anywhere.