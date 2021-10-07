CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Quiet Your Restless Spirit On This Enchantingly Gorgeous Indiana River Trail

By Tori Jane
Only In Indiana
Only In Indiana
 7 days ago

Tucked away in quiet Spencer, Indiana, is Green’s Bluff Nature Preserve. Established in 1985, this preserve is a wonderful example of the diversity in Indiana’s landscapes. Here, you’ll encounter features like bluffs, uplands, ravines, steep cliffs, and even karst features. Let’s take a closer look at this beautiful hike in Indiana, which is sure to thrill you even as it relaxes your spirit.

For decades, this stunning nature preserve has offered a little taste of paradise to visitors who come hoping to relax on the trails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lcZ5_0cKtBtDI00
Eric Palmer/AllTrails

Green's Bluff Trail isn't very long - just under one and a half miles - but it's filled from top to bottom with incredible scenery and vibrant foliage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqJ1b_0cKtBtDI00
Eric Palmer/AllTrails
It's accessible year-round, and each season brings with it a certain charm, so make sure to keep coming back; you'll want to experience it all.

You begin the hike up on a ridge; from there, you gradually descend to a creek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTb6g_0cKtBtDI00
John Gray/AllTrails

The creek is cool and crisp year-round, and seems quite welcoming - well, okay, maybe not in winter, but for the rest of the year for sure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqCxk_0cKtBtDI00
AH Min/AllTrails
You'll take in some of the interesting surroundings of the area; some of the bluffs surrounding the water are honeycombed, so keep an eye out. The natural processes here are on full display and eager to teach guests about their truly fascinating "lives."

During spring and summer, the area is teeming with life and takes on a vibrant, vivid green appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dNFsM_0cKtBtDI00
Katy Ratcliff/AllTrails
During fall, the changing colors are nothing short of breathtaking. You'll want autumn to last forever out here; bringing a camera helps preserve these fleeting moments, as peak fall color seems to be the quickest, most elusive time of year, even down in these parts.

Some parts of the trail can get a bit rocky and, in the event of recent rains or winter ice, the rocks can occasionally become slippery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cPwyH_0cKtBtDI00
kevin joest/AllTrails
Always wear appropriate hiking shoes and bring plenty of water with you, no matter what time of year you visit. Remember to pack out what you pack in - leave nothing but footprints.

If the bluffs, creek, and honeycombed rock formations weren't awe-inspiring enough, you'll also be treated to some top-notch views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29uRYc_0cKtBtDI00
Levi Ray/AllTrails
Green's Bluff Trail is a wonderful, absolutely beautiful hike that's great all year round.

If you’d like to know more about this beautiful place before your visit, make sure to check out the official website, where you’ll get all the details about the preserve’s history and geography (as well as some of the critters that call it home). You can learn more about the trail specifically on the AllTrails page . Do you have a favorite beautiful hike in Indiana? Tell us about it by filling out this form ; we love to hear from you!

The post Quiet Your Restless Spirit On This Enchantingly Gorgeous Indiana River Trail appeared first on Only In Your State .

