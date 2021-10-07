CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: The Las Vegas PGA Tour Events Draw Strong Fields

By Colin McDonald
 5 days ago
Think the fall stretch of PGA Tour events isn't worth watching? Think again as the stars are out in Las Vegas the next two weeks with 16 players from the Ryder Cup set to compete in the CJ Cup. Other highlights from this episode of Up and Down with Colin McDonald.

A couple of high profile player-caddie splits in the past week created some premium job openings, one of which was quickly filled by one of the most well-known loopers in the game.

Last season we saw Stewart Cink win twice on Tour in his late 40's and Phil Mickelson became the oldest player in history to win a major championship. Nick Watney attempts to follow in their footsteps and cash in on a last-chance exemption.

