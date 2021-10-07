Ranking the Classic Metroid Series

With the Kingdom Hearts games coming to Switch exclusively via the cloud, one NWR editor has had enough. With Nintendo on the cusp of releasing their new OLED model, it would seem that a more powerful revision is at least 12 months away, if not significantly longer than that. We've already seen a number of high profile titles make their way to, or be announced for, the Nintendo platform as cloud versions: Hitman 3, Guardians of the Galaxy, and now Kingdom Hearts, the first of which started as a PlayStation 2 game. The main problem with all of these is how they can effectively nullify one of the Switch’s most enticing features, its portability. Yes, under ideal circumstances these games and others are absolutely playable, but even with a fast and steady connection, players are effectively tethered to their TV, and maybe even their router. There's an irony to releasing upgraded Switch hardware with a better screen, one that won't mean much when playing through cloud versions in docked mode.

