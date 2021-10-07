CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Despite Volatility In Cryptocurrency Markets Many Still Confident in Long Term Value

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cryptocurrency market can be a volatile market but it is one that provides investors and traders with the opportunity to earn a lucrative sum from their investment. The cryptocurrency sector is booming thanks to the rising need for operational efficiency and transparency in financial payment systems, as well as increased demand for remittances in underdeveloped countries and data security. A surge in demand for cryptocurrencies among banks and financial institutions is predicted to create the excellent potential for market expansion during the forecast period. A recent report from Valuates Reports projects that the global cryptocurrency market size was valued at $1.49 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $4.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report said: “The growing demand for transparency in the payment system is projected to propel the cryptocurrency business forward. The cryptocurrency market is expected to grow fast in the coming years due to improved data transparency and independence across payments in banks, financial services, insurance, and other business sectors. The capacity to transmit and receive payments in a transparent manner, as well as the secure preservation of client information for future use, are all advantages of using cryptocurrency in the banking industry. Active companies with recent developments in the industry include: Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCQB: HLLPF) (CSE: HP (NYSE:HPQ)), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:RIOT), Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT).

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Sell Before They Implode in 2022

When AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announces that it’s planning to accept Dogecoin as a payment method, it might seem odd to write about cryptos to sell. If you bear with me, I’ll try to do my best to make my case. It’s not as bearish as you think. The crypto market...
STOCKS
investing.com

Why We Are Bullish About Q4 Despite Recent Market Turbulence

In this morning’s trade alert, I discussed why the overall environment for the S&P 500 (SPY) is improving despite the turbulent price action. While, I think some sort of retest of the recent lows seems likely, the intermediate-term picture continues to get more bullish. This is a definite change from the unfavorable conditions for small and mid-cap stocks that have prevailed for much of the year. Currently, our portfolio has been enjoying some nice gains due to strength in energy, but I believe we will see a period when the gains are much more widespread. In today’s commentary, I want to make my case for why Q4 will be so bullish. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published October 11, 2021 from the POWR Growth newsletter).
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Mining Companies#Valuates Reports#Cagr#Otcqb#Hllpf#Hpq#Mara#Riot Blockchain#Hut 8
investing.com

Swiss think tank initiates vote to add Bitcoin in federal constitution

2B4CH, a Swiss non-profit think tank assisting the state in exploring cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and blockchain technology, is launching an initiative that could make Bitcoin one of the country’s reserve assets. Swiss think tank initiates vote to add Bitcoin in federal constitution. FTX.US expands NFT marketplace to support Solana...
MARKETS
u.today

Billionaire Bill Miller Predicts That Coinbase Could Surpass Tesla in Valuation

Prominent investor Bill Miller recently predicted that the market capitalization of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase could surpass that of e-car maker Tesla, Business Insider reports. The American billionaire believes that there is not a lot of room for growth in the mature car industry. Crypto is still coming of age, which...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
The Motley Fool

Why Coinbase Stock Was Going Up With Popular Cryptocurrencies Today

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) were rising on Monday. As of 11:20 a.m. EDT, the stock was up over 5%. And this is because popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) were rising over the weekend. For its part, Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is down, but it still has some news worth reporting that may also have implications for Coinbase.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Long-term Bitcoin bulls hodl strong despite five-month price high

On-chain analytics provider Glassnode reported that long-term Bitcoin (BTC) holders are refusing to sell despite the BTC markets rallying to a five-month price high. In its Monday “Week On-chain” report, Glassnode noted that “long-term holders” — BTC wallets that have not seen outflows for more than 155 days — are currently sitting on nearly 13.3 million BTC or 70% of Bitcoin’s supply.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

5 Best Cryptocurrency to Buy for Long Term Returns October 2021 Week 2

The crypto market is picking up where it left off in May with premier digital assets retesting the $55,000 mark earlier on in the week. At press time, the nascent industry is up 0.47% with total value locked (TVL) standing at $2.31 trillion. Following this significant rally, several investors are searching for the best cryptocurrency to buy for long-term returns. This article explores some of the best crypto assets for growth potential.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Active ETFs Booming in Volatile Markets

Active exchange traded funds (ETFs) are on the rise in general in a trend that has come back around to the roots of investing. What began with actively managed mutual funds a century ago has now come around to favoring active management again, although now this favor comes in the more tax-efficient form of the ETF.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

How to Respond to Bond Market Volatility

On Aug. 21, Bloomberg posted an article about famed short-seller Michael Burry, who made a name for himself by betting against and ultimately calling the housing bubble. The article disclosed Burry was eyeing his next house of cards; long-term treasury ETF's. Burry's fund purchased $280 million in puts against the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) at the end of June, at a time when TLT was trading at multi-month highs. It's not uncommon for news outlets to latch onto such stories, given Burry's success in nailing the housing market collapse. Fast forward one month and one sharp selloff later, Burry's bet takes on an entirely different tone.
MARKETS
Business Insider

What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years?. Where Bitcoin Is Going. For Bitcoin, no prediction is...
BUSINESS
chatsports.com

Retail Bank Loyalty Programs Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Retail Bank Loyalty Programs Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Retail Bank Loyalty Programs market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
BUSINESS
iknowfirst.com

Stock Market Forecast for Major US Indexes Reaches 100% Accuracy Despite Market Volatility

In this evaluation report, we examine the stock market forecast for indexes to assess the performance of the predictions generated by the I Know First AI Algorithm. It was made for the top US stock market indexes – S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Industrial and Transportation Indexes, as well as Russel 2000 – with time horizons ranging from 3 days to 1 year, which were delivered daily to our clients. Our analysis covers the time period from 26th May 2020 to 26th September 2021. Below, we present our key takeaways for checking the hit ratios of our stock market predictions.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Despite Market Volatility, This Small-Cap ETF Led Invesco Fund Flows

Small-cap equities can make amplified moves in the market, which might not be the best option in a downturn, but despite the latest market volatility, one ETF led Invesco’s fund flows the past week. In particular, it’s been the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) atop the leader board. Performance-wise, the...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

'Extreme Volatility' Expected as Bitcoin Investors Learn to Value It

With models ranging from Plan B’s Stock-to-Flow (S2F) to Willy Woo’s Network Value to Transactions (NVT), finding the correct way to value bitcoin (BTC) has proven tricky. But according to Nik Bhatia, Bitcoin advocate and author of Layered Money, there is no single way to go about BTC valuation, only “a multitude of firm roots” that we can explore.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy