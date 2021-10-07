3 Steps for a Successful Data Migration

In my previous blog post, I introduced the newly available Link Prediction pipeline in the Neo4j Graph Data Science library. Since the post, I took more time to dig deeper and learn the inner workings of the pipeline. I’ve learned a couple of things along the way that I want to share with you. At first, I intended to show how the Link Prediction pipeline combines node properties to generate input features of the Link Prediction model. However, when I was developing the content, I noticed a couple of insights about using the FastRP embedding algorithm. Therefore, by the end of this blog post, you will hopefully learn more about the FastRP embedding model and how you can combine multiple node features as an input to the Link Prediction model.

