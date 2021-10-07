3 Steps for a Successful Data Migration

With Komprise, organizations like Pfizer and Northwestern University have cut storage costs 50%+ by migrating petabytes of file data to AWS. Komprise, an analytics-driven data management as a service platform, announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes that Komprise, an existing AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Tier Partner, provides proven technology for rapid, large-scale cloud data migrations to help customers move successfully to AWS through all phases of complex migration projects, discovery, planning, migration and operations. This news follows a successful H1 for Komprise, in which the company achieved 97% revenue growth, 190% growth of new customers and 200% growth in average deal size. Earlier in 2021, Komprise announced expanded support for cloud (Network Attached Storage) NAS, including Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS) and Amazon FSx for Windows File Server.
