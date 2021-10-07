CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Releases First Trailer

By Dennis B Price
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just a month and a half before its theatrical exclusive release, the Johannes Roberts-directed film, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has released its first trailer. The upcoming film is a reboot of the Resident Evil film franchise which before the 2021 movie was closely based on the game...

