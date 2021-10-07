'Falling for Figaro': Robin's movie review

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFor this week's Movie Minutes, KUNR entertainment reviewer Robin Holabird looks at a new film that hopes to help everyone fall in love — with opera. With a series of well-established tunes, the movie Falling for Figaro might qualify as a jukebox musical - except all its hummable hits come from operas. Perfect for those who love playing the toreador song from Carmen or “Nessun Dorma” from Turnadot or Mozart’s variations that led to “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” Falling for Figaro insists that anyone can appreciate opera — from wildly successful young fund managers to barflies in Scottish pubs.

