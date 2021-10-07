FSU Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: 'Noles at North Carolina
The Florida State football team heads on the road this week to face North Carolina, a program the Seminoles upset last season as a highlight to their 2020 campaign. FSU topped Syracuse last week, 33-30, on a game-winning field goal as time expired to improve to 1-4 on the year. Head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles take on UNC (3-2) in their second road game of the season at 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), looking to make it two wins in a row heading into their bye week.floridastate.rivals.com
Comments / 0