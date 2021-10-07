CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Staten Island, NY

18 Halloween Events in Staten Island the Whole Family Will Love

By Barbara Russo
siparent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for some spooktacular ways to celebrate Halloween in Staten Island? There are plenty of festive and fun events and activities happening in Staten Island this Halloween, from pumpkin picking and corn mazes to fall festivals and so much more! Here’s a list of our top picks for family-friendly Halloween events happening in Staten Island. Be sure to call in advance to make sure activities aren’t canceled due to weather and get the venue’s updated COVID safety requirements.

www.siparent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Society
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Party#Staten Island Zoo#Family Fun#Covid#Nyc Parks Department#Great Kills Library#Fang Tastic#Costume Party
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy