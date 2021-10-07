CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almond Update: Deadline Approaching for Almond Achievement Awards Nominations

agnetwest.com
 5 days ago

Nominations are currently being accepted for achievement awards celebrating individuals who have had a positive impact on the almond industry. The awards are offered by the Almond Board of California (ABC) as a means of recognizing various contributions made to benefit the almond community. Senior Manager of Industry Relations and Communications for ABC, Jenny Nicolau said this year is a bit different. Another award is being offered to complement the Almond Achievement Award (AAA) that has been presented since 2011.

agnetwest.com

agnetwest.com

Almond Update: Ag Burning Alternatives Funding to Help Producers

Industry members have an opportunity to apply for funding for ag burning alternatives to help comply with air quality regulations. The practice of burning woody biomass in the San Joaquin Valley will no longer be permitted by 2025. The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has allocated more than $178 million to help producers implement alternatives to agricultural burning. Alternatives include whole orchard recycling, chipping, and shredding. Principal Analyst for the Almond Board of California, Jesse Roseman said that the increased funding allocation is for new and existing incentive programs to help growers adapt to the regulation.
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

Armed to Farm California Virtual Workshop Series Begins October 12

A three-part, interactive virtual workshop series for beginning farmer-veterans is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 12. The National Center for Appropriate Technology’s Armed to Farm team has partnered with the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts to provide the workshop series for new veteran-farmers. Each of the workshops will begin at 10 a.m. and will provide information on several important aspects of getting started in the farming business.
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

Farm City Newsday Tuesday, 10-12-21

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Brian German. Today’s show features a report on the need for government assistance with regulatory compliance, a global outlook on blueberries, and information on various upcoming agricultural events. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, recipes, features and more.
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

USDA Announces Plan to Integrate Climate Adaptation Into its Missions and Programs

As part of an Administration-wide rollout, the Department of Agriculture released its climate adaption and resilience plan. The plan describes how USDA will prepare for current and future impacts of climate change. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack claims the plan “lays out the framework for USDA to carry out sustained climate adaptation that addresses current and emerging climate risks and challenges.”
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

Week in Review: Walnut Inspections on Hold, $15 Billion Climate Package Signed

Enforcement of mandatory inspections of California walnuts is being suspended after a recent action from the California Walnut Board. Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed a climate package with more than $15 billion worth of investments to be made. The American Farm Bureau Federation and National Pork Producers Council have petitioned the Supreme Court to take up the case against Proposition 12. The signing of AB 888, aimed at providing better access to slaughter services for livestock producers, is being celebrated by industry members. The continuing resolution recently passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden includes several important provisions for agriculture. All of the week’s major headlines can be sent directly to your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

September Ag Economy Barometer Reveals Decline

Sentiment among agricultural producers weakened in September as the Ag Economy Barometer declined 14 points to a reading of 124. This is the weakest farmer sentiment reading since July 2020, when the index stood at 118. Producers were less optimistic about current and future conditions on their farms and the agricultural sector than a month earlier.
AGRICULTURE
