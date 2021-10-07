Almond Update: Deadline Approaching for Almond Achievement Awards Nominations
Nominations are currently being accepted for achievement awards celebrating individuals who have had a positive impact on the almond industry. The awards are offered by the Almond Board of California (ABC) as a means of recognizing various contributions made to benefit the almond community. Senior Manager of Industry Relations and Communications for ABC, Jenny Nicolau said this year is a bit different. Another award is being offered to complement the Almond Achievement Award (AAA) that has been presented since 2011.agnetwest.com
