Economy Wholesale Grocers opens 2nd location in Lower Valley

By Brianna Perez
 4 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- Economy Wholesale Grocers has opened its second location in the Lower Valley at 411 N. Zaragoza.

It's holding a grand opening celebration Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. that will include local entertainment, complementary meals, and raffles.

From standard grocery shopping to buying in bulk, Economy Wholesale Grocers says it serves everyone from small business owners to regular shoppers - without the need of a monthly membership.

The grocery outlet said it has helped provide the community with approximately 130 jobs, with new store employing more than 50 workers.

It was an 18-month-long wait to open the second store due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but officials said the new location will expand upon Economy Wholesale Grocers' 63-year legacy in the community.

"We didn't anticipate Covid, but we embraced it as an opportunity for us to step out into the community, to illustrate our commitment to this community, to the Lower Valley and to work through the challenge that presented itself, " said Economy Wholesale Growers President Paul Dipp.

