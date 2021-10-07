CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Kennedy releases video for “Homebound”, ahead of their EP Homebound

canadianbeats.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently based in Nashville, this duo has made themselves a staple in the country music scene in both the US and Canada over the past five years and have garnered three CCMA award nominations, 13 BCCMA nominations, two Vancouver Island Music Awards and two John Lennon Songwriting Award wins. On...

Petoskey News-Review

Petoskey local releases new EP, Coldplay cover and music video

PETOSKEY — Petoskey local Tony Manfredonia recently released a four track EP largely inspired by his background in orchestral arrangements and one of his favorite bands. The EP — titled "Lost at Sea" — may only have four songs but is filled with orchestral arrangements, singer-songwriter lyrics reflecting on loss and finding peace, and a cover of Coldplay's song "Midnight."
PETOSKEY, MI
xsnoize.com

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS surprise releases 'Joseph EP' - Listen Now

Christine and the Queens has surprisingly released a new EP, Joseph, featuring two new songs performed during her appearance at Global Citizen Live last weekend. The songs are cover versions of George Michael’s “Freedom” and “Comme l'oiseau” by Michel Fugain & Le Big Bazar. Alongside the covers, Christine also performed...
MUSIC
laloyolan.com

Huney's 'Journey to the Middle' EP gets attention with new music video releases

A team of LMU students banded together to make a nine-part music video series for Huney’s EP “Journey to the Middle.” You may know Huney as Nikki Ghalili, a junior film and television production major. Her EP, “Journey to the Middle,” now has five music videos on Youtube with more to come. Ghalili and her friends have poured all of their energy into a music video series that tells the story of “Journey to the Middle.”
MUSIC
screenanarchy.com

HOMEBOUND Exclusive Clip, Like it Used to be With The Kids

Holly’s excited to finally meet fiancé Richard’s three children for the first time at a birthday celebration for his youngest. Taking place at his ex-wife’s secluded home in the English countryside, Holly is nervous at the proposition of being a stepmom and eager to make a good impression on the children and his ex. However, when they arrive, circumstances are far from ideal.
TV & VIDEOS
canadianbeats.ca

Five Questions With Stone Poets

Vancouver, BC’s three-piece band, Stone Poets recently released their newest single, “The Great Divide”, which was written in Nashville with iconic Canadian songwriters, Daryl & LeeAnn Burgess, and recorded at The Grassy Knoll Studio/ L8R Records Inc. Dave Slote and Zed Productions. When asked about the story behind the song,...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Oliver James Brooks releases video for “Two Best Friends”

Toronto, ON-based musician, Oliver James Brooks is thrilled to share the official music video for his latest single, “Two Best Friends”. Shot on super 8mm film. The natural grain and cinematic vibe fit incredibly well with this melancholic track. Just like the song itself was recorded to tape the old...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

IN PHOTOS – Iceberg Alley Night 6

Iceberg Alley fans were excited to head to Mile One Centre for night 6 of the festival as this was a lineup that was originally scheduled to happen in September of 2020. The crowd was treated to Quote The Raven, Skydiggers and Barenaked Ladies. Check out more photos in our...
PHOTOGRAPHY
canadianbeats.ca

Interview – Sierra Noble

Winnipeg singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sierra Noble has released their latest single, “Let Me Out of Here” and isn’t afraid to share their vulnerabilities with the world. The single marks Noble’s return to music after a five-year-long hiatus in which they took the time to recharge and refine their own story....
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Of The Trees Releases “Windhorse” Off Forthcoming EP

Of The Trees takes listeners on a journey filled with ambient sounds and soothing vocals in his new single “Windhorse” with Sophie Marks. It’s been a fantastic year for Denver-based producer Of The Trees. He’s already made appearances at events like The Untz, Global Dance Festival, CharlesTheFirst’s curated event at Terry Bison Ranch, and Backwoods Festival, and is also set to play in support of CloZee in late 2021 and Rezz on her Spiral Tour in 2022. Now, after months of whispers of a new EP from Of The Trees in the works, fans are finally getting a taste of what’s to come on his upcoming Tale of Elegos EP with the release of its lead single.
THEATER & DANCE
canadianbeats.ca

2022 Canadian Folk Music Award Nominees Announced

The 17th Canadian Folk Music Awards are a-go for April 1 to April 3, 2022, in Charlottetown, PEI; and are excited to announce the list of 2022 Canadian Folk Music Award nominees. Established to celebrate Canada’s vibrant, diverse, and internationally recognized folk music community, this year’s nominees span the country...
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Elderbrook Releases ‘Innerlight’ EP on Big Beat Records

Beloved artist Elderbrook looks to Big Beat Records for his latest release , the four-track Innerlight EP that’s packed full of collaborations. Elderbrook is an artist who has continued to woo crowds with his serene sounds for years now. Whether leaving his fans impressed with Talking and Why Do We Shake In The Cold? or legendary tracks like “Cola” with CamelPhat and “Fire” with Ytram and Martin Garrix, he’s only further proved his skills with each passing release. Now, after stunning with his album in 2020 and announcing a tour earlier this year, Elderbrook has returned with a fresh EP on Big Beat Records, Innerlight.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Five Questions With Exit Division

Calgary, AB-based four-piece alt-rock band, Exit Division is made up of Madison Lee (Vocals/ Keys), Mason Remmer (Lead Guitar), Ben Wealleans (Bass), and Taylor Miles (Drums/ Percussion). The band draws influences from the likes of Alice in Chains, Arctic Monkeys, Deftones, and more!. Their debut album, Psychosis was released in...
MUSIC
JamBase

Sylvan Esso Releases Surprise EP ‘Soundtrack For MASS MoCA’

Today, Sylvan Esso issued Soundtrack For MASS MoCA, a surprise EP featuring modular and ambient music the duo consisting of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn prepped for listening events at the North Adams, Massachusetts museum. Soundtrack For MASS MoCA is available for streaming and purchase via Bandcamp this Bandcamp Friday, a day in which the company waives its revenue share on sales.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Village Voice

Sweeter Than Honey: Singer / Songwriter Tomi Releases Raw EP and Single

Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter Tomi, real name Pam Autuori, describes her upbringing as one of “a queer kid in the suburbs.” Those were the suburbs of Connecticut, and her surroundings were not the most enlightened. It’s no surprise, then, that as soon as she was able, she flew the nest and went to New York. A little later, she ended up right here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kpopstarz.com

K-Pop Phenomenon aespa Releases Awaited EP 'Savage'

K-pop girl group aespa (SM Entertainment) released their first EP "Savage." Following a series of teaser images released throughout the week leading up to the release, the six-track EP is the first album to be released following the group's explosive debut in November 2020. Since their record-breaking arrival on the...
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

Lonr. Releases “Red Light” + Announces New EP Due 10/1

Lonr. eliminates barriers between genres with his sharp songwriting and passionate, soul-baring vocals. Welcoming listeners into his unique sonic realm, Lonr. announces Land Of Nothing Real 2, his second project. The project’s songs are packed with mold-breaking sonics and complex emotional storytelling, buoyed by Lonr.’s soaring hooks, innate musicality, and clever lyrics, which worm their way into consciousness. With a hand in the production of each of the project’s 8 songs, Lonr. offers romantic ballads like the recently released “Read My Mind” ft. Yung Bleu (475k YouTube views), devastating putdowns like “Say Less,” and rock-influenced ragers like “Rent Free.” Featuring an additional appearance from Coi Leray, Land Of Nothing Real 2 arrives on October 1st via Epic Records.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of "From The Westside With Love Three" Next Month

A decade after receiving the second installment of his series, Dom Kennedy returns. The Los Angeles native has been making waves in the industry since the late 2000s and in 2010, he dropped his fourth mixtape, From the Westside with Love. It would take another year before From the Westside with Love II would arrive—an album that served as Kennedy's official studio debut—and now it is time for the West Coast spitter to deliver another project.
CELEBRITIES
wfpk.org

VIDEO: San Fermin Announce Collaborative EP, Share Song with Wye Oak

San Fermin has announced a new collaborative EP titled In This House. The collection will feature guests like Wild Pink, The Districts, Thao Nguyen, Nico Muhly, and more. The EP is expected later this year, and the group has shared a video for the lead single, a collaboration with Wye Oak titled “My First Life.”
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Every Hour Kills Stream New EP 'Vacu' Online Ahead Of Release

Calgary rockers Every Hour Kills have teamed up with TheProgSpace to stream their brand new EP, "Vacua", in full ahead of its official release this Friday, October 8th. The group is a rotating collective ensemble featuring the core of ex-Divinity / Enditol guitarist and producer Sacha Laskow, bassist Brent Stutsky (ex-Breach of Trust), along with vocalists Jei Doublerice (Despite Exile, Abiogenesis) and Jerrod Maxwell-Lyster (ex-Out of Your Mouth).
MUSIC

