Twin Kennedy releases video for “Homebound”, ahead of their EP Homebound

Lonr. eliminates barriers between genres with his sharp songwriting and passionate, soul-baring vocals. Welcoming listeners into his unique sonic realm, Lonr. announces Land Of Nothing Real 2, his second project. The project’s songs are packed with mold-breaking sonics and complex emotional storytelling, buoyed by Lonr.’s soaring hooks, innate musicality, and clever lyrics, which worm their way into consciousness. With a hand in the production of each of the project’s 8 songs, Lonr. offers romantic ballads like the recently released “Read My Mind” ft. Yung Bleu (475k YouTube views), devastating putdowns like “Say Less,” and rock-influenced ragers like “Rent Free.” Featuring an additional appearance from Coi Leray, Land Of Nothing Real 2 arrives on October 1st via Epic Records.
Comments / 0