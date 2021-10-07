Cots Explores The Language Of Physics In “Our Breath” 3d Animation

Cots recently released the 3D animated music video for her single “Our Breath” from her debut album Disturbing Body. Disturbing Body, the intimate debut album by Cots, paints a celestial portrait of lost love and consequence. “Evoking strong memories of Feist’s Let It Die-era softness,” CBC Music remarked that “Disturbing Body feels like a meditation on loneliness and the complexities of the heart … a secret told from Cots to you only. The solo project of Montreal/Guelph composer, singer, and guitarist Steph Yates blends elements of bossa nova, folk, jazz, and classical against a cosmic backdrop – connecting earthbound romance to the gravitational pull of planets. Sparked by her fascination with mathematics’ vast poetic potential, and the power of celestial mechanics, Disturbing Body explores the unexplainable interactions of interstellar bodies and human beings alike. The title – inspired by the phrase for a planet whose gravitational pull alters another planet’s course – speaks similarly to the disruptive nature of love.