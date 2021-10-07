CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cots Explores The Language Of Physics In “Our Breath” 3d Animation

Cover picture for the articleCots recently released the 3D animated music video for her single “Our Breath” from her debut album Disturbing Body. Disturbing Body, the intimate debut album by Cots, paints a celestial portrait of lost love and consequence. “Evoking strong memories of Feist’s Let It Die-era softness,” CBC Music remarked that “Disturbing Body feels like a meditation on loneliness and the complexities of the heart … a secret told from Cots to you only. The solo project of Montreal/Guelph composer, singer, and guitarist Steph Yates blends elements of bossa nova, folk, jazz, and classical against a cosmic backdrop – connecting earthbound romance to the gravitational pull of planets. Sparked by her fascination with mathematics’ vast poetic potential, and the power of celestial mechanics, Disturbing Body explores the unexplainable interactions of interstellar bodies and human beings alike. The title – inspired by the phrase for a planet whose gravitational pull alters another planet’s course – speaks similarly to the disruptive nature of love.

Related
heritagedaily.com

3D technology reveals the mysterious Rongorongo language of Easter Island

Researchers have created a three-dimensional model of a tablet covered in the mysterious Rongorongo handwriting from Easter Island, revealing lost symbols that are invisible to the naked eye. Rongorongo is a system of glyphs discovered in the 19th century, that appears to be a type of writing or proto writing....
SCIENCE
Sheridan Press

Bergman explores multiple musical languages

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Baroque: “The Golem” is the first of its kind to be taking place in Sheridan, composer Mark Bergman said. The unique concert experience combines the new musical score, composed by Bergman and performed by the Wyoming Baroque, to be shown alongside the 1920 film “The Golem.” The concert is part of the WYO Film Festival Oct. 1-3.
SHERIDAN, WY
canadianbeats.ca

Five Questions With Ptarmigan

Toronto, ON-based indie-folk group, Ptarmigan recently unveiled their new single, “Once I Knew” along with a video to accompany the release. “Once I Knew” is the first single from the band’s highly anticipated third album, Cocoon, which is set for release this Fall. The single seamlessly weaves together grounding elements of banjo and mandolin with the tension of atmospheric electric guitar and synthesizer.
MUSIC
Times-Argus

‘Humans and Animals’: MNFF in-person series explores intersecting worlds

The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, after a year online in collaboration with Burlington’s Vermont International Film Festival, returns in-person to Town Hall Theater for the 2021-22 season. This year’s MNFF Selects theme is “Humans and Animals: Shared Experiences, Intersecting Worlds.”. “This is a revival of a series that has been...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
bahaiteachings.org

Explore Your Creativity at Our Interactive Fireside!

After over a year of quarantining and social distancing, people are searching for ways to connect and bond virtually. The arts is one powerful form of expression that helps people build bridges, open hearts, and explore truth in a unique way. When Artist Educator Helen Butler first learned about the...
ENTERTAINMENT
chireviewofbooks.com

Exploring the Language of Care in “Lean Fall Stand”

I am a card-carrying caregiver. It says so in green block letters across a government-issued ID, giving me permission to enter marijuana dispensaries and buy the weed purported to help with my husband’s Parkinson’s symptoms. This card is more formality than necessity; he once tried low-THC capsules, but the fact that his disease remains well controlled by pharmacologicals, alongside his aversion to taking more drugs than necessary, keeps him from partaking.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Californian

Hilaroo adorable pattern crafting both our physical and mental wellbeing

Hilary Swank has teamed up with LoveCrafts to create a matching sweater vest pattern and dog jumper to raise funds for her Hilaroo Foundation. The two-time Oscar-winner founded the charity to “bring youth, who have been given up on, and animals, who have been abandoned, together to help heal one another through Rescue, Rehabilitation, and Responsibility Training.”
SCIENCE
NEWSBTC

Prepare for Unique 3D Animated NFTs with the EschatonCX Project

Having the best graphics is sometimes an essential consideration when selecting NFTs. Being a non-fungible token, they must be of high quality to rise in value over time. EschatonCX’s NFT game will fill this void by releasing high-quality 3D animated models of eschaton robots. Aside from that, they will have...
VIDEO GAMES
