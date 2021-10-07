Smart Contracts and Active Development Are Good News for Cardano
Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) could move higher as one of the big four cryptocurrencies alongside Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), and Binance Coin (BNB-USD). In fact, Cardano has at times moved to the third place spot depending on the daily moves in Binance Coin and its own price. As it stands today Cardano has a market value of over $73 billion and is just shy of a billion dollars away from reclaiming the third place spot.investorplace.com
