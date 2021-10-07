Smart Contracts and Active Development Are Good News for Cardano

Scan the list of top gainers from Tuesday’s topsy-turvy session, and do you know what you’ll find? Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) proxies like Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) litter the leaderboard. The culprit for their bubbly behavior was unmistakable. Bitcoin prices were up 5% on the session, nearing $58,000 for the first time since early May. So, with all of that in mind, we’ll break down the bullish action and outline why COIN stock may not be the best way to play it.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO