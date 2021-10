The shrimping improved this week, but really only from Palatka north. The shrimp are getting larger, but the numbers aren’t much better. I did get one report of a couple of guys filling two 5-gallon buckets — but it was an outlier and I’m not paying it much attention. The salinity is getting higher, which is good news for shrimp. Ray Parmenter got into jack crevalle and even hooked a tarpon by the railroad trestle south of Palatka — but it was a two-jump and gone kind of fish on light tackle.

SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO