After a seemingly endless amount of teases, Puma has revealed the highly-anticipated debut signature shoe of NBA star LaMelo Ball. Arriving before years end is the Puma MB.01, the first-ever signature look for Ball, the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year. The shoe, Puma said, is its first signature shoe release since relaunching in basketball in 2018. “We are proud to introduce the MB.01 as our first Puma Hoops signature shoe, just three years after reentering the basketball category,” Puma global director of brand and marketing Adam Petrick said in a statement. “LaMelo and the MB.01 truly embodies what Puma Hoops is...

