Marshall vs. Old Dominion College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Old Dominion Monarchs college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Steven Jones Jr. (6) lowers to tackle Marshall Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali (22) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Old Dominion is a 21-point underdog. The contest has a 64-point over/under.

Odds for Marshall vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Marshall has combined with its opponents to put up more than 64 points just one time this season.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 64 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 63.6 points per game, 0.4 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 56.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Thundering Herd games have an average total of 56.2 points this season, 7.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.1 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 9.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 21 points or more.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Thundering Herd score 37.8 points per game, 6.4 more than the Monarchs allow per matchup (31.4).

Marshall is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 31.4 points.

The Thundering Herd average 221.6 more yards per game (540.2) than the Monarchs allow per matchup (318.6).

In games that Marshall amasses more than 318.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 15 times, 12 more than the Monarchs' takeaways (3).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 21 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Old Dominion's games this season have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Monarchs average 25.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 the Thundering Herd allow.

When Old Dominion records more than 24.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Monarchs average 51.6 fewer yards per game (352) than the Thundering Herd allow per outing (403.6).

When Old Dominion churns out more than 403.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Monarchs have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (9).

Season Stats