Georgia Tech vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Duke Blue Devils college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins talks to the defense against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3, 0-0 ACC) visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between ACC foes at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke is a 4.5-point underdog. The over/under is 61 in this game.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Duke's games have gone over 61 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.4, is 0.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 61 over/under in this contest.

The Yellow Jackets and their opponents score an average of 57.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 59.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-2-0 this year.

The Yellow Jackets have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Georgia Tech's games this year have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

This year, the Yellow Jackets rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Blue Devils give up (28.4).

Georgia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.4 points.

The Yellow Jackets rack up 31.8 fewer yards per game (395.2), than the Blue Devils allow per outing (427.0).

In games that Georgia Tech totals more than 427.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This year, the Yellow Jackets have four turnovers, three fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (7).

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Blue Devils are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Duke has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times over five games with a set point total).

This season the Blue Devils average 7.0 more points per game (32.4) than the Yellow Jackets give up (25.4).

Duke is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.4 points.

The Blue Devils collect 498.4 yards per game, 137.2 more yards than the 361.2 the Yellow Jackets allow.

Duke is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 361.2 yards.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats