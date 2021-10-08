CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12tauI_0cKrfagl00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UAB Blazers vs. Florida Atlantic Owls college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

UAB Blazers wide receiver Trea Shropshire (11) catches a long pass for a touchdown during the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The UAB Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-0.

The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) are 4-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the UAB Blazers (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Protective Stadium. The over/under is set at 49.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for UAB vs. Florida Atlantic

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • UAB and its opponents have combined for 49 points just two times this year.
  • Florida Atlantic's games have gone over 49 points in three of five chances this season.
  • Saturday's total is seven points lower than the two team's combined 56 points per game average.
  • The 45.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.8 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.
  • The Blazers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 2.7 more than the set total in this contest.

UAB Stats and Trends

  • So far this year UAB has two wins against the spread.
  • The Blazers have been favored by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • UAB's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
  • The Blazers score 23.6 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 per outing the Owls allow.
  • When UAB puts up more than 21.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Blazers average 371.2 yards per game, only 19 fewer than the 390.2 the Owls give up per matchup.
  • UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 390.2 yards.
  • The Blazers have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Owls have forced (7).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UAB at SISportsbook .

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

  • Florida Atlantic has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
  • The Owls have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Florida Atlantic's games this season have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • This year the Owls put up 8.6 more points per game (32.4) than the Blazers allow (23.8).
  • Florida Atlantic is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 23.8 points.
  • The Owls collect 102 more yards per game (472.8) than the Blazers allow per contest (370.8).
  • When Florida Atlantic picks up over 370.8 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • This year the Owls have six turnovers, one fewer than the Blazers have takeaways (7).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Atlantic College#Uab#American Football#Uab Blazers#Florida Atlantic Owls#Uab Stats
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Stoops has bold comment about Iowa’s ranking after big win

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, while handing Penn State its first loss of the season. Saturday’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City featured the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked teams in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. Iowa entered as the No. 3 team and got the win. That prompted a question in FOX’s postgame show asked to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is one of FOX’s TV analysts.
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Scott Frost Last Night

Another week, another crushing loss for Scott Frost. Nebraska was in position to secure a huge road win at Michigan State on Saturday night. The Huskers led the Spartans by a touchdown with just a couple of minutes to play. However, Nebraska was unable to move the ball and lock up the victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KETV.com

Kickoff time set for Nebraska-Minnesota game

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's game on the road against Minnesota will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16th. The game will be carried on ESPN2. The Big Ten Conference also announced Monday the Purdue vs. Iowa match-up will be a 2:30 p.m. kickoff televised on KETV. KETV also will...
LINCOLN, NE
dawgnation.com

Auburn linebackers from Georgia speak on distaste for Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs

If the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry wasn’t deep enough already, Auburn linebackers Chandler Wooten, Owen Pappoe, and Zakoby McClain have reasons beyond the collegiate level fueling their desire to beat Georgia Saturday. All three linebackers played football high school football in the state of Georgia. So, as Wooten told auburntigers.com,...
GEORGIA STATE
KCRG.com

Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KCRG) - A former quarterback for the University of Iowa passed away this week. Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel on Wednesday while on vacation. He was the starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes in 1988 and 1989. Most recently he was the Assistant Head Coach at Evergreen High School in Colorado.
HAWKEYE, IA
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy