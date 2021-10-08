UAB vs. Florida Atlantic College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UAB Blazers vs. Florida Atlantic Owls college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

UAB Blazers wide receiver Trea Shropshire (11) catches a long pass for a touchdown during the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The UAB Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-0.

The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) are 4-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the UAB Blazers (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Protective Stadium. The over/under is set at 49.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for UAB vs. Florida Atlantic

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

UAB and its opponents have combined for 49 points just two times this year.

Florida Atlantic's games have gone over 49 points in three of five chances this season.

Saturday's total is seven points lower than the two team's combined 56 points per game average.

The 45.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.8 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.

The Blazers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 2.7 more than the set total in this contest.

UAB Stats and Trends

So far this year UAB has two wins against the spread.

The Blazers have been favored by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UAB's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Blazers score 23.6 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 per outing the Owls allow.

When UAB puts up more than 21.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Blazers average 371.2 yards per game, only 19 fewer than the 390.2 the Owls give up per matchup.

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 390.2 yards.

The Blazers have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Owls have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UAB at SISportsbook .

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Owls have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Florida Atlantic's games this season have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year the Owls put up 8.6 more points per game (32.4) than the Blazers allow (23.8).

Florida Atlantic is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 23.8 points.

The Owls collect 102 more yards per game (472.8) than the Blazers allow per contest (370.8).

When Florida Atlantic picks up over 370.8 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the Owls have six turnovers, one fewer than the Blazers have takeaways (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats