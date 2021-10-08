SMU vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the SMU Mustangs vs. Navy Midshipmen college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

A pair of the nation's top running games meet when the No. 24 SMU Mustangs (5-0, 0-0 AAC) bring college football's 23rd-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Navy Midshipmen (1-3, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 15 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Mustangs are heavy, 13.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 56 points for this game.

Odds for SMU vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

SMU's games this season have gone over 56 points three of four times.

Navy has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 2.6 points lower than the two team's combined 58.6 points per game average.

The 54.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.7 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.

The Mustangs and their opponents have scored an average of 68.6 points per game in 2021, 12.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 46.1 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 9.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

In SMU's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Mustangs have always covered the spread this season when favored by 13.5 points or more.

SMU's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year, the Mustangs rack up 10.1 more points per game (42.6) than the Midshipmen surrender (32.5).

SMU is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 32.5 points.

The Mustangs average 182.6 more yards per game (532.4) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (349.8).

SMU is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses more than 349.8 yards.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (5).

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has covered the spread twice this season.

The Midshipmen have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

Navy's games this season have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

This season the Midshipmen put up 5.8 fewer points per game (16) than the Mustangs give up (21.8).

The Midshipmen rack up 127.6 fewer yards per game (293) than the Mustangs allow per outing (420.6).

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times, three fewer times than the Mustangs have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats