Pasadena, CA

SMU vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the SMU Mustangs vs. Navy Midshipmen college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the nation's top running games meet when the No. 24 SMU Mustangs (5-0, 0-0 AAC) bring college football's 23rd-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Navy Midshipmen (1-3, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 15 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Mustangs are heavy, 13.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 56 points for this game.

Odds for SMU vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

  • SMU's games this season have gone over 56 points three of four times.
  • Navy has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in two games this season.
  • Saturday's total is 2.6 points lower than the two team's combined 58.6 points per game average.
  • The 54.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.7 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.
  • The Mustangs and their opponents have scored an average of 68.6 points per game in 2021, 12.6 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 46.1 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 9.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

  • In SMU's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Mustangs have always covered the spread this season when favored by 13.5 points or more.
  • SMU's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
  • This year, the Mustangs rack up 10.1 more points per game (42.6) than the Midshipmen surrender (32.5).
  • SMU is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 32.5 points.
  • The Mustangs average 182.6 more yards per game (532.4) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (349.8).
  • SMU is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses more than 349.8 yards.
  • The Mustangs have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (5).
Navy Stats and Trends

  • Navy has covered the spread twice this season.
  • The Midshipmen have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.
  • Navy's games this season have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).
  • This season the Midshipmen put up 5.8 fewer points per game (16) than the Mustangs give up (21.8).
  • The Midshipmen rack up 127.6 fewer yards per game (293) than the Mustangs allow per outing (420.6).
  • The Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times, three fewer times than the Mustangs have forced turnovers (9).
Season Stats

