Louisville vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) runs the ball as Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Luke Masterson (12) is blocked by running back Trevion Cooley (23) during the second quarter at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes meet when the Louisville Cardinals (3-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Virginia Cavaliers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville is favored by 2.5 points. The game's point total is 69.5.

Odds for Louisville vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Louisville has combined with its opponents to put up more than 69.5 points only two times this season.

Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 69.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.1 points higher than the combined 66.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 55.8 points per game, 13.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cardinals and their opponents score an average of 63.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 63.9 PPG average total in Cavaliers games this season is 5.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Cardinals average 4.6 more points per game (32.2) than the Cavaliers surrender (27.6).

Louisville is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 27.6 points.

The Cardinals rack up 30 more yards per game (442.8) than the Cavaliers give up per matchup (412.8).

When Louisville picks up more than 412.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (3).

Virginia Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Virginia has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Cavaliers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Virginia's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Cavaliers score 34.2 points per game, 6.0 more than the Cardinals give up (28.2).

Virginia is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.2 points.

The Cavaliers average 91.2 more yards per game (526) than the Cardinals give up (434.8).

Virginia is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up over 434.8 yards.

This year the Cavaliers have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Cardinals' takeaways (6).

