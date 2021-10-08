North Carolina vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Florida State Seminoles college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown reacts after the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-2, 0-0 ACC) are 17-point favorites when they host the Florida State Seminoles (1-4, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The over/under is set at 64.5 points for the outing.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in three of five games this season.

Florida State and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 1.9 points higher than the combined 62.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 8.1 points more than the 56.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 67.2, 2.7 points more than Saturday's total of 64.5.

In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.5 points, seven fewer than this game's set over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

In North Carolina's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Tar Heels have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 17 points or more.

North Carolina has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Tar Heels average 6.2 more points per game (37.6) than the Seminoles surrender (31.4).

North Carolina is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.4 points.

The Tar Heels rack up 497 yards per game, 87.2 more yards than the 409.8 the Seminoles allow per matchup.

When North Carolina picks up more than 409.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Tar Heels have turned the ball over eight times, three more than the Seminoles' takeaways (5).

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has covered the spread once this season.

Florida State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year the Seminoles average per game (25) than the Tar Heels give up (25).

Florida State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 25 points.

The Seminoles collect 385 yards per game, just 15.2 more than the 369.8 the Tar Heels allow.

Florida State is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 369.8 yards.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over six more times (13 total) than the Tar Heels have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Season Stats