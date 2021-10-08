Western Michigan vs. Ball State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Western Michigan Broncos vs. Ball State Cardinals college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

MAC opponents meet when the Western Michigan Broncos (4-1, 0-0 MAC) host the Ball State Cardinals (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. Western Michigan is favored by 12.5 points. An over/under of 57.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Ball State

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points only twice this year.

Ball State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 11.7 points higher than the combined 45.8 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 6.3 points greater than the 51.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 60.7, 3.2 points above Saturday's total of 57.5.

The 57.5 total in this game is 3.7 points above the 53.8 average total in Cardinals games this season.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Broncos score three fewer points per game (26.6) than the Cardinals give up (29.6).

The Broncos average only 2.8 more yards per game (409), than the Cardinals give up per outing (406.2).

In games that Western Michigan picks up more than 406.2 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Broncos have two turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (4).

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has one win against the spread in five games this season.

This year, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

Ball State's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Cardinals score just 2.4 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Broncos surrender (21.6).

Ball State is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.

The Cardinals rack up only 8.2 more yards per game (308) than the Broncos allow (299.8).

Ball State is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 299.8 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats