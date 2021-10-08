CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Michigan vs. Ball State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBAOj_0cKrfW6j00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Western Michigan Broncos vs. Ball State Cardinals college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

MAC opponents meet when the Western Michigan Broncos (4-1, 0-0 MAC) host the Ball State Cardinals (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. Western Michigan is favored by 12.5 points. An over/under of 57.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Ball State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Western Michigan and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points only twice this year.
  • Ball State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in a game this season.
  • Saturday's total is 11.7 points higher than the combined 45.8 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 6.3 points greater than the 51.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Broncos games this season is 60.7, 3.2 points above Saturday's total of 57.5.
  • The 57.5 total in this game is 3.7 points above the 53.8 average total in Cardinals games this season.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

  • Western Michigan has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
  • This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.
  • Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
  • The Broncos score three fewer points per game (26.6) than the Cardinals give up (29.6).
  • The Broncos average only 2.8 more yards per game (409), than the Cardinals give up per outing (406.2).
  • In games that Western Michigan picks up more than 406.2 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • This year, the Broncos have two turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (4).
  Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Michigan at SISportsbook .

Ball State Stats and Trends

  • Ball State has one win against the spread in five games this season.
  • This year, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.
  • Ball State's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
  • The Cardinals score just 2.4 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Broncos surrender (21.6).
  • Ball State is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.
  • The Cardinals rack up only 8.2 more yards per game (308) than the Broncos allow (299.8).
  • Ball State is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 299.8 yards.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (8).
  Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Sports Illustrated

