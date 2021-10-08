CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uAdjw_0cKrfVE000

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Liberty Flames vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F28yc_0cKrfVE000
Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Liberty Flames running back Troy Henderson (20) is ruled out of bounds on this catch in the fourth quarter as Syracuse Orange defensive back Darian Chestnut (20) defends at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty Flames (4-1) are massive 19.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-3). This game has an over/under of 58 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Liberty and its opponents have scored at least 58 points or more only once this season.
  • Middle Tennessee's games have gone over 58 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.2 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 44 points per game, 14 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Flames games this season is 54.5, 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 58 .
  • The 58.9 PPG average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 0.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

  • Liberty has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Flames covered the spread in their only game when favored by 19.5 points or more.
  • Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
  • This year, the Flames put up 4.8 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Raiders allow (29.4).
  • When Liberty puts up more than 29.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Flames rack up 443.8 yards per game, just 11.6 more than the 432.2 the Blue Raiders give up per matchup.
  • In games that Liberty piles up over 432.2 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Flames have turned the ball over three times this season, 11 fewer than the Blue Raiders have forced (14).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook .

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

  • Middle Tennessee has covered the spread once this season.
  • This season, the Blue Raiders are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.
  • Middle Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
  • The Blue Raiders score 30 points per game, 15.4 more than the Flames give up (14.6).
  • When Middle Tennessee scores more than 14.6 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Blue Raiders rack up 341.2 yards per game, 74.8 more yards than the 266.4 the Flames give up.
  • In games that Middle Tennessee amasses over 266.4 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Flames have forced (3).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

