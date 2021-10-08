CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIRN9_0cKrfULH00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day runs along the field during pregame warmups before a NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Cfb Ohio State Buckeyes At Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Two of the nation's strongest passing offenses square off when the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) bring college football's eighth-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 13 passing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Buckeyes are double-digit, 21-point favorites. The over/under is 71 in this game.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Maryland

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Ohio State and its opponents have combined for 71 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.
  • Maryland's games have yet to go over 71 points this season.
  • Saturday's total is 6.6 points lower than the two team's combined 77.6 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 28.2 points greater than the 42.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.0, 8.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 71 .
  • The 71 over/under in this game is 12.7 points higher than the 58.3 average total in Terrapins games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Ohio State is 3-2-0 this season.
  • The Buckeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 21 points or more (in two chances).
  • Ohio State has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).
  • The Buckeyes rack up 23.4 more points per game (45.0) than the Terrapins give up (21.6).
  • Ohio State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 21.6 points.
  • The Buckeyes collect 217.2 more yards per game (555.6) than the Terrapins allow per outing (338.4).
  • When Ohio State amasses over 338.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Buckeyes have five giveaways this season, while the Terrapins have seven takeaways .
Maryland Stats and Trends

  • Maryland has three wins against the spread in five games this season.
  • Maryland's games this season have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • This season the Terrapins score 11.4 more points per game (32.6) than the Buckeyes surrender (21.2).
  • Maryland is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 21.2 points.
  • The Terrapins collect 71.6 more yards per game (469.6) than the Buckeyes give up per contest (398.0).
  • When Maryland amasses over 398.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Terrapins have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Buckeyes have forced (9).
Season Stats

