UConn vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UConn Huskies vs. UMass Minutemen college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Tyler Phommachanh (12) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

FBS Independent foes square off when the UConn Huskies (0-6) visit the UMass Minutemen (0-5) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. UConn is favored by 3 points. The point total is set at 57.

Odds for UConn vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

  • UConn and its opponents have combined for 57 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.
  • UMass and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in three of five games this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 25.9 points higher than the combined 31.1 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 86.9 points per game, 29.9 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Huskies games this season is 54.5, 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57 .
  • The 57-point over/under for this game is 1.4 points below the 58.4 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.

UConn Stats and Trends

  • In UConn's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • UConn's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • The Huskies put up 16.5 points per game, 30.7 fewer than the Minutemen give up per matchup (47.2).
  • The Huskies collect 270.2 yards per game, 247.4 fewer yards than the 517.6 the Minutemen give up per contest.
  • The Huskies have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Minutemen have forced a turnover (5) this season.
UMass Stats and Trends

  • UMass has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
  • This season, the Minutemen have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • UMass' games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).
  • The Minutemen score 25.1 fewer points per game (14.6) than the Huskies give up (39.7).
  • The Minutemen rack up 188.7 fewer yards per game (271) than the Huskies give up per matchup (459.7).
  • The Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (6).
Season Stats

