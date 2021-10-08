UConn vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UConn Huskies vs. UMass Minutemen college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

FBS Independent foes square off when the UConn Huskies (0-6) visit the UMass Minutemen (0-5) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. UConn is favored by 3 points. The point total is set at 57.

Odds for UConn vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

UConn and its opponents have combined for 57 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.

UMass and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in three of five games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 25.9 points higher than the combined 31.1 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 86.9 points per game, 29.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Huskies games this season is 54.5, 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57 .

The 57-point over/under for this game is 1.4 points below the 58.4 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.

UConn Stats and Trends

In UConn's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

UConn's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Huskies put up 16.5 points per game, 30.7 fewer than the Minutemen give up per matchup (47.2).

The Huskies collect 270.2 yards per game, 247.4 fewer yards than the 517.6 the Minutemen give up per contest.

The Huskies have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Minutemen have forced a turnover (5) this season.

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Minutemen have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

UMass' games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Minutemen score 25.1 fewer points per game (14.6) than the Huskies give up (39.7).

The Minutemen rack up 188.7 fewer yards per game (271) than the Huskies give up per matchup (459.7).

The Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (6).

