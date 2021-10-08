CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZpQF_0cKrfRh600

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) avoids a tackle by Arkansas Razorbacks running back T.J. Hammonds (41) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's eighth-ranked scoring offense, meet the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (4-1, 0-0 SEC) and their 11th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Bulldogs are double-digit, 15-point favorites. The contest's over/under is set at 46.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Georgia vs. Auburn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in three of five games this season.
  • So far this season, 80% of Auburn's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
  • Saturday's total is 34.5 points lower than the two team's combined 81 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 20.8 points per game, 25.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 56.1 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 9.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

  • Georgia has played five games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Bulldogs are 3-1 ATS when favored by 15 points or more this season.
  • Georgia's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
  • This year, the Bulldogs score 24.8 more points per game (41) than the Tigers allow (16.2).
  • Georgia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.2 points.
  • The Bulldogs collect 132.2 more yards per game (432.6) than the Tigers allow per outing (300.4).
  • When Georgia churns out over 300.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (5).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook .

Auburn Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Auburn is 3-2-0 this season.
  • Auburn's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
  • The Tigers average 40 points per game, 35.4 more than the Bulldogs give up (4.6).
  • Auburn is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 4.6 points.
  • The Tigers collect 478 yards per game, 297.4 more yards than the 180.6 the Bulldogs give up.
  • Auburn is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 180.6 yards.
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over three times, six fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (9).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Spencer Rattler’s Reaction To Caleb Williams TD Is Going Viral

Spencer Rattler’s infamous ego was on full display against Texas on Saturday afternoon. The Oklahoma quarterback got off to a disastrous start against the Longhorns and found himself in a 28-7 hole in the first quarter. Lincoln Riley knew his team needed a spark. That’s when he brought in another one of his five-star quarterbacks, Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Auburn Tigers#Bulldogs#Fantasy#American Football#Sec#Auburn Odds#Ats
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Stoops has bold comment about Iowa’s ranking after big win

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, while handing Penn State its first loss of the season. Saturday’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City featured the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked teams in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. Iowa entered as the No. 3 team and got the win. That prompted a question in FOX’s postgame show asked to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is one of FOX’s TV analysts.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Whiskey Riff

Spencer Rattler Roasted For Not Congratulating Caleb Williams After He Led The Sooners To Comeback Win Against Texas

Granted, I took Texas and the points, and after the Longhorns jumped out to that 28-7 lead, it looked like it was in the bag. Well, it wasn’t…. To start the second quarter, Oklahoma starting quarterback Spencer Rattler found himself riding the pine pony, with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley handing freshman quarterback Caleb Williams the reins.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum picks Alabama's next 'dangerous' opponent

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide have passed every test thrown their way in 2021, beating Miami in Week 1 and squeaking past Georgia in Week 3. But ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum cautioned Crimson Tide fans to not underestimate one high-powered team in Alabama’s path: the Ole Miss Rebels.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Scott Frost Last Night

Another week, another crushing loss for Scott Frost. Nebraska was in position to secure a huge road win at Michigan State on Saturday night. The Huskers led the Spartans by a touchdown with just a couple of minutes to play. However, Nebraska was unable to move the ball and lock up the victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy