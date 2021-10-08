Georgia vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) avoids a tackle by Arkansas Razorbacks running back T.J. Hammonds (41) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's eighth-ranked scoring offense, meet the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (4-1, 0-0 SEC) and their 11th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Bulldogs are double-digit, 15-point favorites. The contest's over/under is set at 46.5.

Odds for Georgia vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in three of five games this season.

So far this season, 80% of Auburn's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

Saturday's total is 34.5 points lower than the two team's combined 81 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 20.8 points per game, 25.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.1 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 9.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has played five games, with four wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 ATS when favored by 15 points or more this season.

Georgia's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

This year, the Bulldogs score 24.8 more points per game (41) than the Tigers allow (16.2).

Georgia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.2 points.

The Bulldogs collect 132.2 more yards per game (432.6) than the Tigers allow per outing (300.4).

When Georgia churns out over 300.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (5).

Auburn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Auburn is 3-2-0 this season.

Auburn's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Tigers average 40 points per game, 35.4 more than the Bulldogs give up (4.6).

Auburn is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 4.6 points.

The Tigers collect 478 yards per game, 297.4 more yards than the 180.6 the Bulldogs give up.

Auburn is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 180.6 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over three times, six fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats