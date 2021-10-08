CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4TUK_0cKrfQoN00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Syracuse Orange college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 24, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Christian Turner (0) carries the ball as Virginia Cavaliers free safety Joey Blount (29) makes the tackle during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes meet when the No. 19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0, 0-0 ACC) visit the Syracuse Orange (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Carrier Dome. Wake Forest is favored by 6 points. The total is 58.5 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Syracuse

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Wake Forest and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this year.
  • Syracuse and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 68.8 points per game, 10.3 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 39 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.5 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 63.9, 5.4 points more than Saturday's total of 58.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 7.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

  • In Wake Forest's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Demon Deacons have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 6 points or more.
  • Wake Forest's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).
  • The Demon Deacons put up 38.4 points per game, 17.6 more than the Orange allow per outing (20.8).
  • When Wake Forest records more than 20.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons rack up 444.6 yards per game, 160 more yards than the 284.6 the Orange allow per contest.
  • In games that Wake Forest amasses over 284.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • This year, the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over five times, while the Orange have forced five.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wake Forest at SISportsbook .

Syracuse Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Syracuse is 4-1-0 this season.
  • The Orange covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6 points or more.
  • Syracuse's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • The Orange put up 12.2 more points per game (30.4) than the Demon Deacons surrender (18.2).
  • Syracuse is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.2 points.
  • The Orange average 391.6 yards per game, just one more than the 390.6 the Demon Deacons give up.
  • This season the Orange have six turnovers, seven fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (13).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Scott Frost Last Night

Another week, another crushing loss for Scott Frost. Nebraska was in position to secure a huge road win at Michigan State on Saturday night. The Huskers led the Spartans by a touchdown with just a couple of minutes to play. However, Nebraska was unable to move the ball and lock up the victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Wake Forest Demon Deacons#Syracuse Orange#Scott Stadium#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Christian#Virginia Cavaliers#Ats
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Spencer Rattler’s Reaction To Caleb Williams TD Is Going Viral

Spencer Rattler’s infamous ego was on full display against Texas on Saturday afternoon. The Oklahoma quarterback got off to a disastrous start against the Longhorns and found himself in a 28-7 hole in the first quarter. Lincoln Riley knew his team needed a spark. That’s when he brought in another one of his five-star quarterbacks, Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCRG.com

Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KCRG) - A former quarterback for the University of Iowa passed away this week. Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel on Wednesday while on vacation. He was the starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes in 1988 and 1989. Most recently he was the Assistant Head Coach at Evergreen High School in Colorado.
HAWKEYE, IA
KETV.com

Kickoff time set for Nebraska-Minnesota game

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's game on the road against Minnesota will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16th. The game will be carried on ESPN2. The Big Ten Conference also announced Monday the Purdue vs. Iowa match-up will be a 2:30 p.m. kickoff televised on KETV. KETV also will...
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Stoops has bold comment about Iowa’s ranking after big win

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, while handing Penn State its first loss of the season. Saturday’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City featured the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked teams in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. Iowa entered as the No. 3 team and got the win. That prompted a question in FOX’s postgame show asked to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is one of FOX’s TV analysts.
IOWA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Derek Carr News

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders look like contenders this season. Las Vegas is 3-1 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bears. Carr has been playing at a really high level. Carr, 30, is playing in the second-to-last year of his contract. He has...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
FanSided

Ohio State football: Ryan Day’s nightmare

Way back in March of 1975, Alice Cooper released his iconic concept album Welcome to My Nightmare that featured a monologue by famed horror actor Vincent Price. The subsequent concert tour featured a stage show that was considered over the top even by 70’s performance rock standards. So, why am I telling you this? Because now that his offense is hitting on all cylinders, Ryan Day is saying “Welcome to My Nightmare” to opposing defensive coordinators.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy