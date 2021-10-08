Wake Forest vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Syracuse Orange college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 24, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Christian Turner (0) carries the ball as Virginia Cavaliers free safety Joey Blount (29) makes the tackle during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes meet when the No. 19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0, 0-0 ACC) visit the Syracuse Orange (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Carrier Dome. Wake Forest is favored by 6 points. The total is 58.5 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Syracuse

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this year.

Syracuse and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 68.8 points per game, 10.3 more than the total in this contest.

The 39 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.5 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 63.9, 5.4 points more than Saturday's total of 58.5.

In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 7.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

In Wake Forest's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Demon Deacons have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Wake Forest's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Demon Deacons put up 38.4 points per game, 17.6 more than the Orange allow per outing (20.8).

When Wake Forest records more than 20.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons rack up 444.6 yards per game, 160 more yards than the 284.6 the Orange allow per contest.

In games that Wake Forest amasses over 284.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over five times, while the Orange have forced five.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wake Forest at SISportsbook .

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Syracuse is 4-1-0 this season.

The Orange covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6 points or more.

Syracuse's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Orange put up 12.2 more points per game (30.4) than the Demon Deacons surrender (18.2).

Syracuse is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.2 points.

The Orange average 391.6 yards per game, just one more than the 390.6 the Demon Deacons give up.

This season the Orange have six turnovers, seven fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats