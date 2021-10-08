Colorado State vs. San Jose State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Colorado State Rams vs. San Jose State Spartans college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Todd Centeio (7) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

MWC foes meet when the Colorado State Rams (1-3, 0-0 MWC) host the San Jose State Spartans (3-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Colorado State is favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 45.

Odds for Colorado State vs. San Jose State

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have combined for 45 points or more only one time this season.

San Jose State's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 41.8 points per game, 3.2 less than the total in this contest.

The 46.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.2 more than the 45 over/under in this contest.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 6.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.4 PPG average total in Spartans games this season is 13.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

So far this year Colorado State has two wins against the spread.

The Rams have been favored by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Colorado State's games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

The Rams put up 20 points per game, comparable to the 22.2 per contest the Spartans allow.

The Rams rack up only 15.4 more yards per game (369) than the Spartans allow per matchup (353.6).

Colorado State is 0-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team picks up more than 353.6 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (3) this season.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has one win against the spread in five games this season.

The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

San Jose State's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This season the Spartans put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Rams allow (24).

When San Jose State scores more than 24 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Spartans collect only 1.9 more yards per game (346.2) than the Rams give up (344.3).

When San Jose State picks up more than 344.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Spartans have turned the ball over 10 times, eight more than the Rams' takeaways (2).

Season Stats