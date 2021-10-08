Wisconsin vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst reacts to a play during the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Memorial Stadium. Illinois is an 11-point underdog. The game's point total is 42.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have scored at least 42 points just two times this season.

Illinois' games have gone over 42 points in three of six chances this season.

Saturday's total is 2.8 points higher than the combined 39.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 8.2 points under the 50.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 47.6 points, a number 5.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 42-point over/under for this game is 13.4 points below the 55.4 points per game average total in Fighting Illini games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has covered the spread once this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 11 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Badgers score 6.2 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Fighting Illini allow (24.7).

The Badgers average 351.8 yards per game, 65.5 fewer yards than the 417.3 the Fighting Illini allow per outing.

The Badgers have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Fighting Illini have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Illinois Stats and Trends

In Illinois' six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Fighting Illini covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 11 points or more.

Illinois' games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Fighting Illini put up 4.8 fewer points per game (20.7) than the Badgers give up (25.5).

Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 25.5 points.

The Fighting Illini collect 350.5 yards per game, 101.5 more yards than the 249 the Badgers give up.

In games that Illinois churns out more than 249 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Badgers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats