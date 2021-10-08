CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFn8T_0cKrfNPQ00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Missouri Tigers vs. North Texas Mean Green college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The North Texas Mean Green (1-3) are facing tough odds as 19-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the Missouri Tigers (2-3). A total of 69 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Missouri vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

  • Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 69 points in three of five games this season.
  • North Texas' games have yet to go over 69 points this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 13.4 points higher than the combined 55.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 2.7 points above the 66.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 60 points per game, nine fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 66.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

  • Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 19 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Missouri has hit the over in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times over five games with a set point total).
  • The Tigers score 35.8 points per game, 7.5 more than the Mean Green give up per outing (28.3).
  • When Missouri records more than 28.3 points, it is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Tigers rack up 53.8 more yards per game (465.6) than the Mean Green allow per matchup (411.8).
  • When Missouri picks up more than 411.8 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have nine takeaways .
North Texas Stats and Trends

  • So far this season North Texas has one win against the spread.
  • The Mean Green have been underdogs by 19 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • North Texas' games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.
  • This season the Mean Green score 18.2 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Tigers allow (38).
  • The Mean Green average 396.5 yards per game, 103.5 fewer yards than the 500 the Tigers give up.
  • In games that North Texas amasses over 500 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Mean Green have six giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .
Season Stats

