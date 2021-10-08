Missouri vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Missouri Tigers vs. North Texas Mean Green college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The North Texas Mean Green (1-3) are facing tough odds as 19-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the Missouri Tigers (2-3). A total of 69 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Missouri vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 69 points in three of five games this season.

North Texas' games have yet to go over 69 points this season.

Saturday's over/under is 13.4 points higher than the combined 55.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 2.7 points above the 66.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 60 points per game, nine fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 66.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 19 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Missouri has hit the over in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times over five games with a set point total).

The Tigers score 35.8 points per game, 7.5 more than the Mean Green give up per outing (28.3).

When Missouri records more than 28.3 points, it is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Tigers rack up 53.8 more yards per game (465.6) than the Mean Green allow per matchup (411.8).

When Missouri picks up more than 411.8 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have nine takeaways .

North Texas Stats and Trends

So far this season North Texas has one win against the spread.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 19 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

North Texas' games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

This season the Mean Green score 18.2 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Tigers allow (38).

The Mean Green average 396.5 yards per game, 103.5 fewer yards than the 500 the Tigers give up.

In games that North Texas amasses over 500 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Mean Green have six giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .

