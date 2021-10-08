Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and Miami (OH) Redhawks head coach Chuck Martin chat at midfield prior to the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a close game between MAC foes when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-3, 0-0 MAC) visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium. Eastern Michigan is a 1.5-point underdogs. The game has a 58.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.

Eastern Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.6 points per game, 1.9 less than the total in this contest.

The 50.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.1 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.

The RedHawks and their opponents score an average of 53.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has covered the spread twice this year.

The RedHawks have been favored by 1.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year, the RedHawks score just one fewer point per game (24) than the Eagles allow (25).

Miami (OH) is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 25 points.

The RedHawks collect 377.6 yards per game, only 13.2 fewer than the 390.8 the Eagles allow per matchup.

Miami (OH) is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 390.8 yards.

The RedHawks have five giveaways this season, while the Eagles have seven takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami (OH) at SISportsbook .

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Eastern Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Eagles rack up 32.6 points per game, 7.2 more than the RedHawks surrender (25.4).

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 25.4 points.

The Eagles rack up only five more yards per game (376.8) than the RedHawks give up (371.8).

In games that Eastern Michigan churns out over 371.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats