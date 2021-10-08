CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ah276_0cKrfMWh00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and Miami (OH) Redhawks head coach Chuck Martin chat at midfield prior to the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a close game between MAC foes when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-3, 0-0 MAC) visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium. Eastern Michigan is a 1.5-point underdogs. The game has a 58.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Miami (OH) and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.
  • Eastern Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 56.6 points per game, 1.9 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 50.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.1 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The RedHawks and their opponents score an average of 53.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

  • Miami (OH) has covered the spread twice this year.
  • The RedHawks have been favored by 1.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • This year, the RedHawks score just one fewer point per game (24) than the Eagles allow (25).
  • Miami (OH) is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 25 points.
  • The RedHawks collect 377.6 yards per game, only 13.2 fewer than the 390.8 the Eagles allow per matchup.
  • Miami (OH) is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 390.8 yards.
  • The RedHawks have five giveaways this season, while the Eagles have seven takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami (OH) at SISportsbook .

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

  • Eastern Michigan has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
  • The Eagles have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Eastern Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
  • The Eagles rack up 32.6 points per game, 7.2 more than the RedHawks surrender (25.4).
  • Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 25.4 points.
  • The Eagles rack up only five more yards per game (376.8) than the RedHawks give up (371.8).
  • In games that Eastern Michigan churns out over 371.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (3).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

