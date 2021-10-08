CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa vs. Penn State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DNTu_0cKrfLdy00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates with fans after a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten), who have college football's second-ranked scoring defense, play the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and their third-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Hawkeyes are just 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 41.

Odds for Iowa vs. Penn State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Iowa and its opponents have scored at least 41 points just two times this year.
  • So far this season, 60% of Penn State's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 41.
  • Saturday's total is 22.2 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 23.6 points per game, 17.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2021, 6.6 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 53.6 PPG average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 12.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa Stats and Trends

  • Iowa has four wins against the spread in five games this year.
  • So far this season, the Hawkeyes have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
  • Iowa's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
  • The Hawkeyes average 33.2 points per game, 21.2 more than the Nittany Lions allow per contest (12).
  • Iowa is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 12 points.
  • The Hawkeyes average only 5.8 more yards per game (320) than the Nittany Lions allow per matchup (314.2).
  • Iowa is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 314.2 yards.
  • The Hawkeyes have four giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have nine takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook .

Penn State Stats and Trends

  • Penn State has played five games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Nittany Lions won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
  • Penn State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
  • The Nittany Lions average 18.4 more points per game (30) than the Hawkeyes surrender (11.6).
  • Penn State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team puts up more than 11.6 points.
  • The Nittany Lions rack up 149.2 more yards per game (420.6) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (271.4).
  • In games that Penn State picks up more than 271.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over three times, 12 fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (15).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

