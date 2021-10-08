Iowa vs. Penn State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates with fans after a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten), who have college football's second-ranked scoring defense, play the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and their third-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Hawkeyes are just 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 41.

Odds for Iowa vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have scored at least 41 points just two times this year.

So far this season, 60% of Penn State's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 41.

Saturday's total is 22.2 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 23.6 points per game, 17.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2021, 6.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.6 PPG average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 12.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has four wins against the spread in five games this year.

So far this season, the Hawkeyes have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Iowa's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Hawkeyes average 33.2 points per game, 21.2 more than the Nittany Lions allow per contest (12).

Iowa is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 12 points.

The Hawkeyes average only 5.8 more yards per game (320) than the Nittany Lions allow per matchup (314.2).

Iowa is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 314.2 yards.

The Hawkeyes have four giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have nine takeaways .

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has played five games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Nittany Lions won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Penn State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Nittany Lions average 18.4 more points per game (30) than the Hawkeyes surrender (11.6).

Penn State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team puts up more than 11.6 points.

The Nittany Lions rack up 149.2 more yards per game (420.6) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (271.4).

In games that Penn State picks up more than 271.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over three times, 12 fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (15).

