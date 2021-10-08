CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Central Michigan vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06JAbt_0cKrfKlF00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Ohio Bobcats college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas wide receiver Dallas Dixon (6) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Desmond Little (59) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3, 0-0 MAC) take the 19th-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Ohio Bobcats (1-4, 0-0 MAC), who have the No. 16 passing defense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Chippewas are 5-point favorites. The contest's over/under is set at 57.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Ohio

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Central Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
  • Ohio's games have gone over 57 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • Saturday's total is 11.6 points higher than the combined 45.4 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.2 points fewer than the 59.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Chippewas and their opponents have scored an average of 57.3 points per game in 2021, 0.3 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 52.8 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

  • Central Michigan has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • The Chippewas have been favored by 5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Central Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
  • The Chippewas average four fewer points per game (27.6) than the Bobcats surrender (31.6).
  • The Chippewas rack up 460.6 yards per game, 41.6 more yards than the 419 the Bobcats allow per contest.
  • When Central Michigan churns out over 419 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This year, the Chippewas have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Bobcats' takeaways (3).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Central Michigan at SISportsbook .

Ohio Stats and Trends

  • So far this year Ohio has one win against the spread.
  • This year, the Bobcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 5 points or more.
  • Ohio's games this season have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • The Bobcats average 9.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Chippewas give up (27.6).
  • The Bobcats rack up 60.6 fewer yards per game (341.8) than the Chippewas allow (402.4).
  • The Bobcats have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Chippewas have forced (5).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Tiger Stadium#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Lsu Tigers#Mac#The Ohio Bobcats#Trends Central Michigan
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy