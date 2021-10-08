Central Michigan vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Ohio Bobcats college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas wide receiver Dallas Dixon (6) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Desmond Little (59) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3, 0-0 MAC) take the 19th-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Ohio Bobcats (1-4, 0-0 MAC), who have the No. 16 passing defense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Chippewas are 5-point favorites. The contest's over/under is set at 57.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Ohio

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Ohio's games have gone over 57 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 11.6 points higher than the combined 45.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 2.2 points fewer than the 59.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Chippewas and their opponents have scored an average of 57.3 points per game in 2021, 0.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.8 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Chippewas have been favored by 5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Central Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Chippewas average four fewer points per game (27.6) than the Bobcats surrender (31.6).

The Chippewas rack up 460.6 yards per game, 41.6 more yards than the 419 the Bobcats allow per contest.

When Central Michigan churns out over 419 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Chippewas have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Bobcats' takeaways (3).

Ohio Stats and Trends

So far this year Ohio has one win against the spread.

This year, the Bobcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Ohio's games this season have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Bobcats average 9.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Chippewas give up (27.6).

The Bobcats rack up 60.6 fewer yards per game (341.8) than the Chippewas allow (402.4).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Chippewas have forced (5).

Season Stats