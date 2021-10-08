BYU vs. Boise State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the BYU Cougars vs. Boise State Broncos college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (2-3) are 6-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the No. 10 BYU Cougars (5-0). The over/under is set at 57.5.

Odds for BYU vs. Boise State

Over/Under Insights

BYU has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points only once this season.

In 60% of Boise State's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.8, is 4.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 15.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 55, 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .

The 62.5 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is five points more than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cougars have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

BYU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Cougars put up 29.2 points per game, 6.4 more than the Broncos allow per contest (22.8).

BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.

The Cougars rack up 401.2 yards per game, only 13.4 fewer than the 414.6 the Broncos allow per matchup.

In games that BYU totals over 414.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over two times this season, 10 fewer than the Broncos have forced (12).

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year the Broncos score 13.2 more points per game (32.6) than the Cougars give up (19.4).

When Boise State puts up more than 19.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Broncos collect just 0.6 fewer yards per game (378.4) than the Cougars allow (379).

Boise State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 379 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats