CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

BYU vs. Boise State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spfu3_0cKrfJsW00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the BYU Cougars vs. Boise State Broncos college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (2-3) are 6-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the No. 10 BYU Cougars (5-0). The over/under is set at 57.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for BYU vs. Boise State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • BYU has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points only once this season.
  • In 60% of Boise State's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.8, is 4.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 15.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Cougars games this season is 55, 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .
  • The 62.5 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is five points more than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

  • BYU has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Cougars have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • BYU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).
  • The Cougars put up 29.2 points per game, 6.4 more than the Broncos allow per contest (22.8).
  • BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.
  • The Cougars rack up 401.2 yards per game, only 13.4 fewer than the 414.6 the Broncos allow per matchup.
  • In games that BYU totals over 414.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Cougars have turned the ball over two times this season, 10 fewer than the Broncos have forced (12).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook .

Boise State Stats and Trends

  • Boise State has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
  • Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • This year the Broncos score 13.2 more points per game (32.6) than the Cougars give up (19.4).
  • When Boise State puts up more than 19.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Broncos collect just 0.6 fewer yards per game (378.4) than the Cougars allow (379).
  • Boise State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 379 yards.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (10).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
Whiskey Riff

Spencer Rattler Roasted For Not Congratulating Caleb Williams After He Led The Sooners To Comeback Win Against Texas

Granted, I took Texas and the points, and after the Longhorns jumped out to that 28-7 lead, it looked like it was in the bag. Well, it wasn’t…. To start the second quarter, Oklahoma starting quarterback Spencer Rattler found himself riding the pine pony, with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley handing freshman quarterback Caleb Williams the reins.
TEXAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#College Football#Boise State Broncos#American Football#Byu Cougars#Arizona State Sun Devils#Boise State Odds#Under Insights Byu#Boise State#Trends Byu
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky fined $250,000 by SEC

Kentucky will take a hit to the bottom line after the SEC announced on Monday a $250,000 fine for its fans storming the field in Lexington to celebrate the upset win over Florida on Saturday. The SEC considered it Kentucky’s third offense, and under the rules adopted at the 2015...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Derek Carr News

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders look like contenders this season. Las Vegas is 3-1 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bears. Carr has been playing at a really high level. Carr, 30, is playing in the second-to-last year of his contract. He has...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher reacts to being first former assistant to beat Nick Saban

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M finally snapped the streak of former Nick Saban assistants to beat the Alabama coach. He shared his reaction to that with Jamie Erdahl and CBS Sports after the Aggies stunned Alabama, 41-38. The updated record of Saban against former assistants is now 24-1. Fisher said...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Kirk Ferentz Reacts To Iowa Fan Behavior On Saturday

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz had a few feisty comments about Penn State during his press conference on Tuesday. During Saturday’s marquee Big Ten clash between Iowa and Penn State, several Nittany Lions injuries went down with injuries. In those instances, Iowa fans would often boo the players, essentially accusing them of faking injuries.
IOWA STATE
FanSided

Ohio State football: Ryan Day’s nightmare

Way back in March of 1975, Alice Cooper released his iconic concept album Welcome to My Nightmare that featured a monologue by famed horror actor Vincent Price. The subsequent concert tour featured a stage show that was considered over the top even by 70’s performance rock standards. So, why am I telling you this? Because now that his offense is hitting on all cylinders, Ryan Day is saying “Welcome to My Nightmare” to opposing defensive coordinators.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
On3.com

David Pollack: Dabo Swinney has to change his philosophy at Clemson

Times are tough right now for Clemson football. Especially offensively, the Tigers have seen some serious struggles to begin the season. ESPN College GameDay analyst David Pollack believes that some of Clemson’s struggles can be attributed to a lack of change in philosophy from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. Pollack:...
CLEMSON, SC
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy