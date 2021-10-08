Oregon State vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington State Cougars college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 foes square off when the Oregon State Beavers (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Washington State Cougars (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Martin Stadium. Oregon State is favored by 3.5 points. The contest's over/under is 59.5.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Washington State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points only twice this year.

Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 59 points per game, 0.5 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 12.9 points more than the 46.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Beavers games this season is 62.8, 3.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The 59.5-point over/under for this game is 0.1 points below the 59.6 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oregon State is 4-1-0 this year.

The Beavers have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Oregon State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Beavers rack up 11 more points per game (36) than the Cougars allow (25).

Oregon State is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25 points.

The Beavers collect 50.8 more yards per game (436.8) than the Cougars allow per matchup (386).

In games that Oregon State picks up over 386 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Beavers have seven giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 11 takeaways .

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has covered the spread two times this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Washington State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Cougars put up 23 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Beavers surrender.

Washington State is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.

The Cougars average 350.2 yards per game, only nine fewer than the 359.2 the Beavers give up.

Washington State is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 359.2 yards.

The Cougars have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Beavers.

Season Stats