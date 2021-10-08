CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFpnq_0cKrfIzn00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington State Cougars college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 foes square off when the Oregon State Beavers (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Washington State Cougars (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Martin Stadium. Oregon State is favored by 3.5 points. The contest's over/under is 59.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Oregon State vs. Washington State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Oregon State and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points only twice this year.
  • Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 59 points per game, 0.5 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 12.9 points more than the 46.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Beavers games this season is 62.8, 3.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 59.5.
  • The 59.5-point over/under for this game is 0.1 points below the 59.6 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Oregon State is 4-1-0 this year.
  • The Beavers have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • Oregon State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • The Beavers rack up 11 more points per game (36) than the Cougars allow (25).
  • Oregon State is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25 points.
  • The Beavers collect 50.8 more yards per game (436.8) than the Cougars allow per matchup (386).
  • In games that Oregon State picks up over 386 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Beavers have seven giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 11 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon State at SISportsbook .

Washington State Stats and Trends

  • Washington State has covered the spread two times this season.
  • The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Washington State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
  • The Cougars put up 23 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Beavers surrender.
  • Washington State is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.
  • The Cougars average 350.2 yards per game, only nine fewer than the 359.2 the Beavers give up.
  • Washington State is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 359.2 yards.
  • The Cougars have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Beavers.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Oregon Football
